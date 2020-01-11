Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Mackin Press Release

MackinVIA Receives a Platinum Award in 2020 Modern Library Awards from LibraryWorks

The free MackinVIA digital content management platform is recognized and awarded their highest honor giving Mackin their fourth consecutive award with MLA.

Burnsville, MN, January 11, 2020 --(



Products and services were submitted in the fall using a simple application, and then were posted on a private site with an enhanced description and attendant materials. These products were batched into small groups and sent to the LibraryWorks database of more than 80,000 librarians at public, K-12, academic, and special libraries. Only customers with experience with these products/services in their facilities were permitted to judge the products/services, resulting in a truly unbiased score.



Each judge scored the product on a numeric basis from 1-10 on a series of questions regarding functionality, value, customer service, etc. MackinVIA received a remarkable score of 9.4, resulting in their third Platinum Award from this prestigious organization.



“Since its inception, MackinVIA has made large strides and has continued its technological growth to remain one of the world’s top choices for digital content management. As a company, Mackin has always been known for their ingenuity and superior customer service. It’s no surprise that these efforts helped MackinVIA to be recognized and validated again,” remarked Troy Mikell, Director of Marketing and Communications for Mackin.



MackinVIA is a free digital content management system that provides more than 9 million students, around the world, with access to nearly 3 million eBook titles, read-alongs, audiobooks, databases and video resources.



Jenny Newman, publisher and MLA program manager said, “It’s hardly a surprise that MackinVIA scored so well. They’ve been at the forefront of the industry since their company entered the market 35 years ago.”



For more information about Mackin and its products, please visit Mackin.com or call 800-245-9540.



About Mackin

For more than 35 years, Mackin has provided library and classroom materials for grades PK-12. Known the world over for exemplary service and a stringent attention to detail, Mackin has access to more than 18,000 publishers and a collection of over 3 million printed titles. Additionally, Mackin features a robust selection of nearly 3 million eBook titles, read-alongs, audiobooks, databases and video resources available through their free, state-of-the-art digital content management system, MackinVIA. For more information, visit www.mackin.com or call 800-245-9540.



About LibraryWorks

LibraryWorks helps administrators to make informed decisions about library technology, automation and software, collection development and management, facilities and furnishings, staffing, purchasing, and other areas that drive effective strategic planning and day-to-day operations. Our family of resources can enable you to identify best practices, monitor trends, evaluate new products and services, apply for grants and funding, post or find a job, and even enjoy some library humor.



About the Modern Library Awards program

