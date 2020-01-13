Press Releases Spencer Savings Bank Press Release

Receive press releases from Spencer Savings Bank: By Email RSS Feeds: Spencer Savings Bank Welcomes Sid Vaidya as C&I Relationship Manager and Vice President, Grows Commercial & Industrial Lending Team

Elmwood Park, NJ, January 13, 2020 --(



With over a decade of strong experience working in the commercial lending industry, Vaidya is focused on relationship management with a background in credit analysis. He has worked with middle market clients, in a variety of industries and professions, throughout the state. He will be based in Union County and will be growing his relationships there - providing commercial lending solutions to both small and mid-sized companies, that are often overlooked by the larger financial institutions.



“We are excited to welcome Sid to the Spencer team. He has strong business development skills and extensive industry knowledge,” says Juan Oelofse, Senior Vice President and Director of Commercial and Industrial Lending. “Spencer’s success has always been rooted in the ability to build strong, long-lasting relationships with our clients and Sid’s passion for the client is a perfect match with our company philosophy. He understands the winning formula that has made Spencer great - complete client focus and care while simultaneously providing expertly tailored solutions, fair pricing, expedited turnarounds and local decision making – and is excited to join this winning team.”



Vaidya is a MBA graduate from Quinnipiac University. A strong believer in the power of networking, building connections and giving back, he dedicates much of his free time to noteworthy organizations such as the Boys & Girls Club of Union County (where he is a current Board Member) and the Association for Corporate Growth (where he co-chairs the Corporate Growth Conference and Awards). He is a frequent speaker at universities throughout the state, on topics of networking and self-development, and currently resides in West Orange with his wife and son.



About Spencer Savings Bank:

Spencer Savings Bank, a community bank headquartered in Elmwood Park, N.J., has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 75 years. The bank has over $3 billion in total assets and operates 21 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit SpencerSavings.com for more information.



For more information, contact:

Anita Guerrero (SSB): 201-703-3800 x 8421

VP, Corporate Communications Director Elmwood Park, NJ, January 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, recently announced the expansion of its Commercial and Industrial Lending team with the addition of a new lending expert. The bank recently hired Vice President Sid Vaidya, as C&I Relationship Manager, to meet the growing demands of the division.With over a decade of strong experience working in the commercial lending industry, Vaidya is focused on relationship management with a background in credit analysis. He has worked with middle market clients, in a variety of industries and professions, throughout the state. He will be based in Union County and will be growing his relationships there - providing commercial lending solutions to both small and mid-sized companies, that are often overlooked by the larger financial institutions.“We are excited to welcome Sid to the Spencer team. He has strong business development skills and extensive industry knowledge,” says Juan Oelofse, Senior Vice President and Director of Commercial and Industrial Lending. “Spencer’s success has always been rooted in the ability to build strong, long-lasting relationships with our clients and Sid’s passion for the client is a perfect match with our company philosophy. He understands the winning formula that has made Spencer great - complete client focus and care while simultaneously providing expertly tailored solutions, fair pricing, expedited turnarounds and local decision making – and is excited to join this winning team.”Vaidya is a MBA graduate from Quinnipiac University. A strong believer in the power of networking, building connections and giving back, he dedicates much of his free time to noteworthy organizations such as the Boys & Girls Club of Union County (where he is a current Board Member) and the Association for Corporate Growth (where he co-chairs the Corporate Growth Conference and Awards). He is a frequent speaker at universities throughout the state, on topics of networking and self-development, and currently resides in West Orange with his wife and son.About Spencer Savings Bank:Spencer Savings Bank, a community bank headquartered in Elmwood Park, N.J., has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 75 years. The bank has over $3 billion in total assets and operates 21 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit SpencerSavings.com for more information.For more information, contact:Anita Guerrero (SSB): 201-703-3800 x 8421VP, Corporate Communications Director Contact Information Spencer Savings Bank

Anita Guerrero

201-703-3800 x. 8421



https://www.spencersavings.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Spencer Savings Bank