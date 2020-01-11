Press Releases Feedonomics Press Release

Receive press releases from Feedonomics: By Email RSS Feeds: Feedonomics Promotes David Waltzman to Director of Strategic Partnerships

Woodland Hills, CA, January 11, 2020 --(



David will also collaborate with partners to build a robust integrated ecosystem for extracting, optimizing, and syndicating product and other data.



David previously served as an Enterprise Account Manager at Feedonomics where he supported some of Feedonomics largest brand and agency enterprise clients, to ensure client success with the Feedonomics platform and world-class service offering.



David has knowledge and expertise in both cloud and design software. Additionally, he has extensive experience managing engineering and sales teams which enabled clients to reduce time to market while improving product quality.



David earned a Bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering from UCSD, a Master's in Mechanical Engineering from UCLA, as well as an MBA from the Georgia Institute of Technology.



"We are thrilled to have David take on this critical role in Feedonomics evolution. David brings a unique mix of executive sales leadership skills, coupled with a remarkably impressive technical background, bolstered with his recently acquired MBA. David is a problem solver at his core and will be invaluable in working with our key partners in helping them scale and bifurcate their offering by integrating the power of Feedonomics into their solution set," said Shawn Lipman, CEO of Feedonomics.



About Feedonomics



Feedonomics combines best-in-class technology and service to list your products everywhere people shop online, including Google Shopping, Amazon, and Facebook. Feedonomics services many of the world's most prolific advertising agencies and brands, including over 30% of the top 1,000 internet retailers. Experience full-service feed set-up, optimization, and 24/7 support from your dedicated FeedFillment™ team, or get trained to use the full power of the Feedonomics platform. Woodland Hills, CA, January 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Feedonomics, the leading full-service product feed optimization platform, announces today the promotion of David Waltzman to Director of Partnerships. In his new role, David will develop and maintain strategic partnerships with industry leaders ranging from eCommerce platforms like Shopify and Magento, as well as shopping channels and marketplaces like Google, Facebook, Instagram, ShipStation, and Amazon. In addition, David will ensure that the company’s key client partners are always at the forefront in having access to the cutting edge technology continuously being developed by Feedonomics.David will also collaborate with partners to build a robust integrated ecosystem for extracting, optimizing, and syndicating product and other data.David previously served as an Enterprise Account Manager at Feedonomics where he supported some of Feedonomics largest brand and agency enterprise clients, to ensure client success with the Feedonomics platform and world-class service offering.David has knowledge and expertise in both cloud and design software. Additionally, he has extensive experience managing engineering and sales teams which enabled clients to reduce time to market while improving product quality.David earned a Bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering from UCSD, a Master's in Mechanical Engineering from UCLA, as well as an MBA from the Georgia Institute of Technology."We are thrilled to have David take on this critical role in Feedonomics evolution. David brings a unique mix of executive sales leadership skills, coupled with a remarkably impressive technical background, bolstered with his recently acquired MBA. David is a problem solver at his core and will be invaluable in working with our key partners in helping them scale and bifurcate their offering by integrating the power of Feedonomics into their solution set," said Shawn Lipman, CEO of Feedonomics.About FeedonomicsFeedonomics combines best-in-class technology and service to list your products everywhere people shop online, including Google Shopping, Amazon, and Facebook. Feedonomics services many of the world's most prolific advertising agencies and brands, including over 30% of the top 1,000 internet retailers. Experience full-service feed set-up, optimization, and 24/7 support from your dedicated FeedFillment™ team, or get trained to use the full power of the Feedonomics platform. Contact Information Feedonomics

Pilar Caballero

844-673-7305



https://feedonomics.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Feedonomics