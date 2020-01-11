Kate Hanniford, Senior Associate with Alston & Bird LLP, to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Preparing, Responding and Recovering from a Cyber Incident Event



About Kate Hanniford



Kate is a senior associate on Alston & Bird’s Technology & Privacy and Cybersecurity Preparedness & Response teams. She focuses her practice on cybersecurity and privacy compliance and enforcement. Kate has provided advice on a range of cybersecurity topics, including compliance with various cybersecurity standards, managing cyber risk at all levels of the enterprise, cybersecurity governance, and responding appropriately to security incidents. She also actively monitors cybersecurity-related legislative and regulatory developments at the state and federal levels to provide advice on potential impacts.



About Alston & Bird



Alston & Bird is a leading national law firm whose core practice areas are intellectual property, complex litigation, corporate, and tax, with national industry focuses that include financial services, technology, health care, manufacturing, life sciences and energy. The firm has built a reputation as one of the country’s best employers, appearing on Fortune magazine’s ranking of the “100 Best Companies to Work For” list for 20 consecutive years, an unprecedented accomplishment among law firms in the United States. The firm has offices in Atlanta, Beijing, Brussels, Charlotte, Dallas, London, Los Angeles, New York, Raleigh, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, and Washington, D.C.



Abstract



Over the years, cyber incidents have become more and more rampant. Companies encounter various risks and challenges daily, that avoiding such attacks does not anymore suffice as a countermeasure. Companies must, therefore, develop a comprehensive cyber incident response and recovery plan that will efficiently protect them from risks, costs, and damages.



In this Live Webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with a detailed course of action to be taken when preparing, responding and recovering from a cyber incident. Speakers will present tools and techniques in dealing with these kinds of attacks, as well as a helpful outlook based on current trends.



Key topics include:



• Cyber Incident – Response and Recovery Plans

• Cyber Incident Management

• Risks and Challenges

• Tools and Techniques

• Outlook



About The Knowledge Group Live Webcast Series



