Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases GoSkills Press Release

Receive press releases from GoSkills: By Email RSS Feeds: GoSkills Wins Gold and Silver in Brandon Hall Group’s 2019 Excellence in Technology Awards

Palo Alto, CA, January 13, 2020 --(



These awards marked GoSkills’ sixth and seventh industry recognition this year. Since launching its Learning Management System in January 2019, GoSkills has been recognized for its achievements in the space by Reimagine Education, EdTech Digest, Training Industry, eLearning Industry, Capterra, and the Global EdTech Startup Awards.



"We are thrilled to be recognized by Brandon Hall for our innovations in the Learning Management System space. Our focus at GoSkills has been to provide a fun, user-first learning platform for teams of all sizes to embrace and embed a culture of continuous learning at their organizations," said GoSkills co-founder Bhavneet Chahal. "We thank Brandon Hall for these prestigious awards and our dedicated team at GoSkills for making it all happen and living up to our mantra of continuous improvement."



GoSkills’ unique approach to servicing businesses was highlighted in their Brandon Hall Gold and Silver award wins. GoSkills’ Learning Management System (LMS) attained the highest ranking for product innovation, uniqueness, and measurable client results.



GoSkills helps organizations achieve their training goals quickly and effectively by offering a self-serve product that is both powerful and flexible. The GoSkills LMS is free with optional premium add-ons and doesn’t have a minimum user threshold. This model makes GoSkills a viable training solution for a wider audience, including lean, two-person teams, SMEs, through to larger enterprises. New users do not have to endure complicated onboarding processes to start using the GoSkills LMS. In fact, 80% of GoSkills LMS users have started training their teams without requiring any assistance in setting up their accounts.



“Winners of Excellence in Technology Awards are at the forefront of technology innovation. Our program evaluates not just the solution itself, but the benefit to the human capital management function, the business and the customer. That is the ultimate differentiator – whether the technology has a positive business impact. Technology Award winners pass that test with flying colors,” said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer of Brandon Hall Group and head of the awards program.



“An Excellence Award also validates the vision of the technology development team, the wisdom of the company’s investment in the solution, and the value the technology brings to the end-user,” said Mike Cooke, Chief Executive Officer of Brandon Hall Group.



GoSkills’ submission featured several customer success stories, including clients who are utilizing GoSkills’ library of practical, business skills courses designed around proven microlearning pedagogies. Caribbean Airlines stated that their investment in employee training has helped them boost staff morale and engagement exponentially. Since joining GoSkills in May 2019, Caribbean Airlines learners have completed over 850 courses and the company has been able to train over 70% of their learners in Microsoft Excel. Another customer success story comes from the University of Otago, who have been using GoSkills since 2013 to train both their faculty and over 20,000 students annually. The university uses GoSkills in-house library of gamified, bite-sized business courses to prepare students for their careers by filling in any gaps in essential business and software skills.



In 2020, the team at GoSkills looks forward to putting out features to improve engagement and usability for learners and admins alike.



About GoSkills

GoSkills.com is an online learning company that helps anyone learn business skills to reach their personal and professional goals. With a GoSkills.com subscription, members receive personalized courses consisting of bite-sized and interactive content.



For businesses, GoSkills provides a flexible learning platform for training teams of any size. Businesses can seamlessly manage, track, and assign in-house and third-party content. It is the chosen Learning Management System (LMS) for over 1000 businesses, including Fortune 500 companies and SMEs.



About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 20 years of delivering world-class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is the most well-known and established research organization in the performance improvement industry. They conduct research that drives performance and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. Palo Alto, CA, January 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- GoSkills, a leader in corporate training, won two coveted Brandon Hall Group awards for Excellence in Technology. GoSkills was honored with the Gold award for Best Advance in Learning Management Technology and the Silver award for Best Advance in Learning Management Technology for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses.These awards marked GoSkills’ sixth and seventh industry recognition this year. Since launching its Learning Management System in January 2019, GoSkills has been recognized for its achievements in the space by Reimagine Education, EdTech Digest, Training Industry, eLearning Industry, Capterra, and the Global EdTech Startup Awards."We are thrilled to be recognized by Brandon Hall for our innovations in the Learning Management System space. Our focus at GoSkills has been to provide a fun, user-first learning platform for teams of all sizes to embrace and embed a culture of continuous learning at their organizations," said GoSkills co-founder Bhavneet Chahal. "We thank Brandon Hall for these prestigious awards and our dedicated team at GoSkills for making it all happen and living up to our mantra of continuous improvement."GoSkills’ unique approach to servicing businesses was highlighted in their Brandon Hall Gold and Silver award wins. GoSkills’ Learning Management System (LMS) attained the highest ranking for product innovation, uniqueness, and measurable client results.GoSkills helps organizations achieve their training goals quickly and effectively by offering a self-serve product that is both powerful and flexible. The GoSkills LMS is free with optional premium add-ons and doesn’t have a minimum user threshold. This model makes GoSkills a viable training solution for a wider audience, including lean, two-person teams, SMEs, through to larger enterprises. New users do not have to endure complicated onboarding processes to start using the GoSkills LMS. In fact, 80% of GoSkills LMS users have started training their teams without requiring any assistance in setting up their accounts.“Winners of Excellence in Technology Awards are at the forefront of technology innovation. Our program evaluates not just the solution itself, but the benefit to the human capital management function, the business and the customer. That is the ultimate differentiator – whether the technology has a positive business impact. Technology Award winners pass that test with flying colors,” said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer of Brandon Hall Group and head of the awards program.“An Excellence Award also validates the vision of the technology development team, the wisdom of the company’s investment in the solution, and the value the technology brings to the end-user,” said Mike Cooke, Chief Executive Officer of Brandon Hall Group.GoSkills’ submission featured several customer success stories, including clients who are utilizing GoSkills’ library of practical, business skills courses designed around proven microlearning pedagogies. Caribbean Airlines stated that their investment in employee training has helped them boost staff morale and engagement exponentially. Since joining GoSkills in May 2019, Caribbean Airlines learners have completed over 850 courses and the company has been able to train over 70% of their learners in Microsoft Excel. Another customer success story comes from the University of Otago, who have been using GoSkills since 2013 to train both their faculty and over 20,000 students annually. The university uses GoSkills in-house library of gamified, bite-sized business courses to prepare students for their careers by filling in any gaps in essential business and software skills.In 2020, the team at GoSkills looks forward to putting out features to improve engagement and usability for learners and admins alike.About GoSkillsGoSkills.com is an online learning company that helps anyone learn business skills to reach their personal and professional goals. With a GoSkills.com subscription, members receive personalized courses consisting of bite-sized and interactive content.For businesses, GoSkills provides a flexible learning platform for training teams of any size. Businesses can seamlessly manage, track, and assign in-house and third-party content. It is the chosen Learning Management System (LMS) for over 1000 businesses, including Fortune 500 companies and SMEs.About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.With more than 10,000 clients globally and 20 years of delivering world-class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is the most well-known and established research organization in the performance improvement industry. They conduct research that drives performance and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. Contact Information GoSkills

Krystal Tolani

+1-650-822-7732



goskills.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from GoSkills Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend