The Talk Awards Honors Businesses That Provide Outstanding Customer Service Year After Year

Businesses ranking high in customer satisfaction receive the prestigious Talk Award for Customer Satisfaction.

The Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com. Lapeer, MI, January 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Talk Awards prides itself on honoring businesses and professionals that provide an excellent customer experience. Recently, it recognized several businesses around the country that have earned top honors - two of them for a decade straight.Opened in 2004, Conway Heating & Air Conditioning (www.facebook.com/conwayhvac) in Billerica, Mass., is a family and veteran-owned-and-operated business. The full-service heating and cooling company handles sales, service and installation, specializing in ductless mini split installations. No project is too big or small for Conway Heating & Air, which also offers system replacements, air duct cleaning, and service/maintenance agreements. The company is highly rated and referred by its loyal customers, and it has earned eight consecutive Talk Awards. Visit its Award Page at https://winner.thetalkawards.com/conway-heating-and-air.Since it first opened its doors in 1999, Final Touch Nails & Spa (www.finaltouchspa.com) in Tucson has focused on its mission of being a salon where quality is never compromised. In order to provide complete customer satisfaction, the spa employs highly qualified, certified and trained technicians who are devoted to creating a friendly atmosphere and an unforgettable experience. Clients are encouraged to pamper themselves with the latest and trendiest beauty services, offered by a team they can trust. For its efforts, Final Touch Nails & Spa has earned nine consecutive Talk Awards. Visit its Award Page at https://winner.thetalkawards.com/final-touch-nails-and-spa.BR Racing (www.brrperformance.com) in Los Gatos, Calif., is a one-stop shop for all your service, maintenance and performance needs, specializing in BMW, Audi, Porsche, Ferrari and Mercedes solutions. The company is family owned and operated, and offers 20-plus years of direct car development and preparation experience. More importantly, the team at BR Racing has a passion for cars and for providing the best possible experience for customers. As a one-stop shop, BR Racing can get any part; fabricate, paint and assemble whatever is needed; and essentially build or develop any custom solution. The company has received 10 consecutive Talk Awards. Visit its Award Page at https://winner.thetalkawards.com/br-racing.Brentwood Pet Resort (www.brentwoodpetresort.com) in Brentwood, Calif., is the Bay Area’s premium pet services facility specializing in dog and cat lodging, exotic and bird boarding, and all-breed professional pet grooming and doggy day care. Located on six acres, the facility is all indoors and climate controlled, offering private accommodations for both cats and dogs, with large outside play areas available for dogs. Family owned and operated, Brentwood Pet Resort is committed to making pets feel at home when their owners are away. Additionally, the staff at the resort is focused on excellent pet care and client relationships. It has earned 10 consecutive Talk Awards thanks to its satisfied customers - and their owners. Visit its Award Page at https://winner.thetalkawards.com/brentwood-pet-resort/.Talk Award winners are selected based on an independent, proprietary research and evaluation system that identifies businesses with a track record of excellent customer service and satisfaction. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades - all of which express the voice of the customer. Only those with a 4- or 5-star rating receive The Talk Award.About The Talk AwardsThe Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com. Contact Information The Talk Awards

