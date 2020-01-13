POWERS Insurance & Risk Management Adds Commercial Lines Account Manager

Press Releases POWERS Insurance & Risk Management Press Release

Amy Russell brings more than 20 years of experience to the agency.

St. Louis, MO, January 13, 2020 --(



Russell has more than 20 years of experience in the insurance and marketing industries. In this position, Russell will be responsible for the ongoing management of commercial clients, retaining new and renewal clients, and assisting the company’s producers in order to enhance business development. Prior to joining POWERS, she worked at various local insurance agencies.



Russell earned both her Master’s degree in Business Management from and her Bachelor’s degree in Health Management from Lindenwood University. She has her Missouri licenses for Property & Casualty, Life, and Accident & Health.



“Amy came highly recommended for her experience and knowledge in the industry,” said Powers Insurance & Risk Management’s President JD Powers. “She has a strong reputation for her ability to help craft great coverage solutions for business owners and will be a strong addition as our commercial lines department continues to grow.”



Rochelle Brandvein

(314) 725-1414



www.powersinsurance.com



