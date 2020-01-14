PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast Entitled: Best Practices in Evaluating Section 230 Liability in the Sharing Economy


New York, NY, January 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Knowledge Group brings together the world's leading authorities and industry participants through informative webcasts. It has scheduled a live webcast entitled: “Best Practices in Evaluating Section 230 Liability in the Sharing Economy” scheduled on January 14, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm ET.

Event Summary:
Section 230 of the CDA has provided a powerful defense against claims that an internet platform is liable for statements or information posted by its users. In the last few years, courts have wrestled with matters arising from online activities on internet platforms. These platforms have faced lawsuits related to their roles in allegedly wrongful conduct carried out by their users.

In this Knowledge Group live webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals will help you understand the most critical issues which will include:

- The Limits of Section 230 Immunity
- Evaluating Liability in Internet Platform Litigation
- Applying economic analysis to determine how a platform’s practices may contribute to users’ behaviour
- Live interactive Q&A session

Speakers:
Niall MacMenamin
Vice President
Analysis Group

Diego Focanti
Associate
Analysis Group

Michael T. Williams
Co-Managing Partner
Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell LLP

About The Knowledge Group, LLC.
The Knowledge Group is a leading provider of Continuing Legal Education, CLE, for lawyers, Continuing Professional Education, CPE, for accountants and a variety of other types of continuing education for other professions.
Contact Information
The Knowledge Group
Thomas LaPointe Jr., Executive Director
646-844-0200
Contact
www.theknowledgegroup.org
Therese Lumbao, Director
Account Management & Member Services
tlumbao@knowledgecongress.org

