The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast Entitled: Best Practices in Evaluating Section 230 Liability in the Sharing Economy

)-- The Knowledge Group brings together the world's leading authorities and industry participants through informative webcasts. It has scheduled a live webcast entitled: “Best Practices in Evaluating Section 230 Liability in the Sharing Economy” scheduled on January 14, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm ET.
Event Summary:
Section 230 of the CDA has provided a powerful defense against claims that an internet platform is liable for statements or information posted by its users. In the last few years, courts have wrestled with matters arising from online activities on internet platforms. These platforms have faced lawsuits related to their roles in allegedly wrongful conduct carried out by their users.
In this Knowledge Group live webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals will help you understand the most critical issues which will include:
- The Limits of Section 230 Immunity
- Evaluating Liability in Internet Platform Litigation
- Applying economic analysis to determine how a platform’s practices may contribute to users’ behaviour
- Live interactive Q&A session
Speakers:
Niall MacMenamin
Vice President
Analysis Group
Diego Focanti
Associate
Analysis Group
Michael T. Williams
Co-Managing Partner
Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell LLP
About The Knowledge Group, LLC.
