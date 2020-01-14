The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast Entitled: Best Practices in Evaluating Section 230 Liability in the Sharing Economy



Section 230 of the CDA has provided a powerful defense against claims that an internet platform is liable for statements or information posted by its users. In the last few years, courts have wrestled with matters arising from online activities on internet platforms. These platforms have faced lawsuits related to their roles in allegedly wrongful conduct carried out by their users.



In this Knowledge Group live webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals will help you understand the most critical issues which will include:



- The Limits of Section 230 Immunity

- Evaluating Liability in Internet Platform Litigation

- Applying economic analysis to determine how a platform’s practices may contribute to users’ behaviour

- Live interactive Q&A session



Speakers:

Niall MacMenamin

Vice President

Analysis Group



Diego Focanti

Associate

Analysis Group



Michael T. Williams

Co-Managing Partner

Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell LLP



About The Knowledge Group, LLC.

