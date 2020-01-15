Intertek Qatar Receives Registration from Qatar General Organisation for Standardisation (QGOS) as an Approved Certification Body

Press Releases Intertek Press Release

intertek.com Doha, Qatar, January 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, today announced that it has been registered as an approved certification body in Qatar by the Qatar General Organisation for Standardisation (QGOS). The registration with QGOS allows Intertek to issue ISO 9001 (Quality), ISO 14001 (Environmental), ISO 22000 (Food Safety) and ISO 45001/OHSAS 18001 (Occupational Health & Safety) management system certification.The registration certificate was delivered to Mandar Pagare, Intertek Business Development Manager in Qatar, by Eng. M.M. Al-Shaekh, Director of Quality & Conformity Department at QGOS during an official ceremony.This certificate is granted to entities that meet the requirements of the Regulation No. 363 of 2018, which mandates each certification body in Qatar to be registered with Qatar General Organisation for Standardisation. Intertek is one of the first certification bodies to achieve the QGOS registration in Qatar and has provided bespoke auditing and certification solutions to a number of leading national and multinational organisations in the country. Obtaining the registration solidifies Intertek’s position as a leading total quality assurance provider and certification body in Qatar.Intertek’s Mandar Pagare said: “We are very pleased to be registered as a certification body in Qatar. This will allow us to extend our auditing and certification services from our worldwide network to further assist our customers in the Qatar market with compliance to global standards.”For media information, please contact:Lauren WhittemoreDirector, Global Marketing – Business AssuranceEmail: lauren.whittemore@intertek.comTel: +1 978 616 0602For technical information, please contact:Samir AhmedDirector, Business Assurance, Gulf & PakistanEmail: samir.ahmed@intertek.comAbout IntertekIntertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices and over 44,000 people in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.intertek.com Contact Information Intertek

