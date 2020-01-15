Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Allen Interactions Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Allen Interactions Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Allen Interactions Wins Inaugural 2019 Training Magazine Network Choice Awards for Custom Content Development and Gamification

"We are humbled and honored to receive these crowd-sourced nods from peers in Custom Content/Program Development and Gamification," said Dr. Michael Allen, Chairman and CEO of Allen Interactions. "We are very passionate about the work we do and excited for the start of a new decade and the countless number of possibilities for helping organizations reach their goals," added Mike Hruska, Chief Revenue Officer, Allen Interactions.

Mendota Heights, MN, January 15, 2020 --(



In an effort to tap into Training Magazine Network’s (TMN) highly experienced community’s expertise and “share what works” with all of Training’s audiences, Training invited TMN’s 147,000-plus-member community to cast their votes for the vendor partners they find to provide the most effective tools and solutions for their work, in five categories:



· Authoring Tools

· Custom Content/Program Development

· Gamification

· Learning Portal/Learning Management System (LMS)

· Measurement, Testing, and Assessment



"We are humbled and honored to receive these crowd-sourced nods from peers in Custom Content/Program Development and Gamification," said Dr. Michael Allen, Chairman and CEO of Allen Interactions. "We are very passionate about the work we do and excited for the start of a new decade and the countless number of possibilities for helping organizations reach their goals," added Mike Hruska, Chief Revenue Officer, Allen Interactions.



An alphabetical list in each of the five categories was compiled based on Training magazine and Training Magazine Network’s own industry data and research and included vendor companies that both have and have not done business or partnered with Training magazine and its affiliates. Voters also had the opportunity to enter a preferred vendor product or solution if the tool they wished to rank was not listed.



The voting was held online August 22-October 31, 2019. Nearly 3,400 votes were cast by 1,253 unique respondents for 310 companies. Participants could submit a survey ballot in as many of the five categories as were applicable to them, but only one ballot per voter per category was permitted; multiple employees from the same company were permitted to vote. Winners were determined by a combination of the total number of votes received and an average weighted score based on effectiveness. Because of this determination, there is not a set number of winners per category.



"We like to think of the Training Magazine Network Choice Awards as the ‘Gold Standard of Recognition in the Training Profession," says Training magazine Publisher, Lori Gardner. "The winners have dedicated a great deal of time and effort to developing innovative products and solutions that enable Training professionals to deliver best-in-class learning and development that promotes employee growth and organizational success."



In tandem with the Choice Awards, TMN launched an online directory, which highlights the Training Magazine Network Choice Award winners and will be updated with new honorees each year. Visit: www.trainingmagnetwork.com/awards. Voting for the 2020 Training Magazine Network Choice Awards will be open to Training Magazine Network members from June 1 through September 30, 2020. Visit www.TrainingMagNetwork.com for more information and to become a member.



About Allen Interactions

Allen Interactions is an end-to-end custom learning and technology solutions partner to help organizations achieve workplace performance and human behavior change. With more than 25 years of deep experience, Allen Interactions partners with organizations on a variety of learning ecosystem initiatives including: learning strategy, custom development, technology and automation, talent staffing and instructional design education with the Allen Academy. Allen Interactions’ passion is to always deliver meaningful and memorable experiences that are laser-focused on clients’ performance improvement goals and needs.



About Training and Training Magazine Network (TMN)

Training magazine is the leading business publication for learning and development and HR professionals. It has been the ultimate resource for innovative learning and development—in print, in person, and online—over the last 50-plus years. Established in 2008, Training Magazine Network is Training’s free Training and Learning and Development (L&D) member community, giving members (147,000 since 2008) 24/7 access to free training tools, Webinars, and other valuable resources. Training magazine, Training magazine Events, and TMN are owned by Lakewood Media Group. Mendota Heights, MN, January 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Allen Interactions is thrilled to receive winning recognition in the areas of Custom Content/Program Development and Gamification in Training’s inaugural crowd-sourced vendor awards program.In an effort to tap into Training Magazine Network’s (TMN) highly experienced community’s expertise and “share what works” with all of Training’s audiences, Training invited TMN’s 147,000-plus-member community to cast their votes for the vendor partners they find to provide the most effective tools and solutions for their work, in five categories:· Authoring Tools· Custom Content/Program Development· Gamification· Learning Portal/Learning Management System (LMS)· Measurement, Testing, and Assessment"We are humbled and honored to receive these crowd-sourced nods from peers in Custom Content/Program Development and Gamification," said Dr. Michael Allen, Chairman and CEO of Allen Interactions. "We are very passionate about the work we do and excited for the start of a new decade and the countless number of possibilities for helping organizations reach their goals," added Mike Hruska, Chief Revenue Officer, Allen Interactions.An alphabetical list in each of the five categories was compiled based on Training magazine and Training Magazine Network’s own industry data and research and included vendor companies that both have and have not done business or partnered with Training magazine and its affiliates. Voters also had the opportunity to enter a preferred vendor product or solution if the tool they wished to rank was not listed.The voting was held online August 22-October 31, 2019. Nearly 3,400 votes were cast by 1,253 unique respondents for 310 companies. Participants could submit a survey ballot in as many of the five categories as were applicable to them, but only one ballot per voter per category was permitted; multiple employees from the same company were permitted to vote. Winners were determined by a combination of the total number of votes received and an average weighted score based on effectiveness. Because of this determination, there is not a set number of winners per category."We like to think of the Training Magazine Network Choice Awards as the ‘Gold Standard of Recognition in the Training Profession," says Training magazine Publisher, Lori Gardner. "The winners have dedicated a great deal of time and effort to developing innovative products and solutions that enable Training professionals to deliver best-in-class learning and development that promotes employee growth and organizational success."In tandem with the Choice Awards, TMN launched an online directory, which highlights the Training Magazine Network Choice Award winners and will be updated with new honorees each year. Visit: www.trainingmagnetwork.com/awards. Voting for the 2020 Training Magazine Network Choice Awards will be open to Training Magazine Network members from June 1 through September 30, 2020. Visit www.TrainingMagNetwork.com for more information and to become a member.About Allen InteractionsAllen Interactions is an end-to-end custom learning and technology solutions partner to help organizations achieve workplace performance and human behavior change. With more than 25 years of deep experience, Allen Interactions partners with organizations on a variety of learning ecosystem initiatives including: learning strategy, custom development, technology and automation, talent staffing and instructional design education with the Allen Academy. Allen Interactions’ passion is to always deliver meaningful and memorable experiences that are laser-focused on clients’ performance improvement goals and needs.About Training and Training Magazine Network (TMN)Training magazine is the leading business publication for learning and development and HR professionals. It has been the ultimate resource for innovative learning and development—in print, in person, and online—over the last 50-plus years. Established in 2008, Training Magazine Network is Training’s free Training and Learning and Development (L&D) member community, giving members (147,000 since 2008) 24/7 access to free training tools, Webinars, and other valuable resources. Training magazine, Training magazine Events, and TMN are owned by Lakewood Media Group. Contact Information Allen Interactions

Rich Peterson

312.235.1059



www.alleninteractions.com

marketing@alleni.com, 800-799-6280

Zarir Erani - President- Allen Interactions Inc. - 651-203-3700, zerani@alleni.com

Mike Hruska - CEO - Problem Solutions - mike@problemsolutions.net - 866.413.9883



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Allen Interactions Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend