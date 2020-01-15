New Year, New Heights. Sensidyne® Elevates Four to New Leadership Roles.

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Sensidyne, LP Press Release

After the second consecutive record year in 2019, an evolution within Sensidyne's Management Team positions the company well for continued growth and development.

St. Petersburg, FL, January 15, 2020 --(



Mr. Mills has been an integral part of Sensidyne over the last 33 years, holding a number of finance and operating leadership roles and that of President for the past 13 years. Mr. Warr has been a major contributor to Sensidyne’s growth for 23 years, the majority of those years as Vice President, strategically driving Sales, Marketing, Business Development, and Engineering.



Two Other Leaders Promoted



Sensidyne’s two current Product Line Managers have been promoted to newly-formed roles of Business Unit Managers, assuming direct-line accountability for overseeing the development of their respective business units, including sales and product line management. Steve Bornoff will continue running the Fixed Gas Detection Systems and Micro Air Pumps segments, and Aaron Apostolico will continue managing the Health & Safety segment of the company.



Mr. Bornoff has been at Sensidyne for four years growing the fixed gas detection business. He started his career serving 8 years in the U.S. Navy, and then spent a decade and a half at Honeywell before joining Sensidyne. Mr. Apostolico, a Certified Industrial Hygienist (CIH, CSP, CIEC), has been at Sensidyne since 2017 managing products in both the occupational and environmental safety markets. Most recently prior to Sensidyne, he was a corporate industrial hygiene consultant.



“These changes serve to better position Sensidyne to achieve our long-term objectives and to provide exciting new challenges and opportunities for the management team and all of our employees,” says Mr. Mills, CEO/CFO. “Improving our bench strength and providing opportunity for growth within the Company are critical success factors in our organization.”



Florian Schauenburg, CEO of Sensidyne’s parent company, SCHAUENBURG International Group, stated “Howie and Glenn have exemplified outstanding leadership over more than a decade of challenging global business cycles. We are proud of Sensidyne’s success and supportive of their new roles towards continued future growth and success.”



About SCHAUENBURG International

SCHAUENBURG International Group is a family-managed holding company operating on an international level with a focus on acquiring majority shares in well-established and successful industrial enterprises. Investments are made on a long-term basis, paying regard to sustainability and trustful cooperation with the existing management teams. SCHAUENBURG Group focuses on companies that are leading in technological niche markets and that strengthen and/or reasonably supplement existing business domains. www.Schauenburg.com



About Sensidyne

Since 1983, Sensidyne, LP has designed and manufactured high-quality, precision industrial health & safety instrumentation that are instrumental in keeping workers and workplaces safe around the globe. Sensidyne manufactures and distributes a host of best-in-class equipment including the Gilian® line of air sampling pumps & calibrators, SensAlert®, SensAir® and SensAlarm® fixed gas detection systems, Sensidyne/ Kitagawa colorimetric gas detection tubes, and Svantek’s sound & vibration measuring systems. In 2008, the SCHAUENBURG International Group made a strategic investment for international expansion by purchasing Sensidyne, LP.

