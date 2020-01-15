Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases BYD Press Release

Receive press releases from BYD: By Email RSS Feeds: Auto Industry Veteran Becomes Key Advisor to BYD

Ex-General Motors China President & MD to aid firm’s leadership in NEVs.

Los Angeles, CA, January 15, 2020 --(



“Electrification and other automotive products that use new technologies will be the area of future growth. China, the world's largest auto market, has a significant role to play. BYD is a leader and innovator in electrification and customer-oriented technology,” said Mr. Wale. “I hope that I can bring some of my global experience to support their innovation capabilities and help them strengthen their leadership in NEV businesses.”



As a leader of new energy vehicles, BYD is already playing an important role in the future development of EVs globally. In recent years, BYD has set a precedent for Sino-foreign companies cooperating in technology, establishing partnerships with international giants such as Daimler and Toyota to further consolidate its leading position in the NEV industry. At the same time, BYD recently announced the founding of FinDreams Moulding Company Limited, FinDreams Technology Company Limited and FinDreams Powertrain Company Limited and other subsidiaries. These will allow the firm to further accelerate its integration of auto parts resources and build a stable system for exporting its technologies.



As a Chinese company that actively embraces internationalization, BYD champions the recruitment of staff from diverse cultural backgrounds. From the world-class design masters, including Wolfgang Egger, JuanMa Lopez and Michele Jauch-Paganetti, to the appointment of Kevin Wale as Senior Advisor to the Chairman, all these reflect BYD’s foresight to reach new heights with the aid of global expertise.



Wale, as a senior auto executive who has worked in all major auto markets globally over the past several decades, will further assist BYD decision makers in trend prediction, strategy and boardroom decision making, to help reinforce the company’s lead and keep it moving forward in the new decade.



About BYD



Kelsey Cone

661-436-0513



byd.com



