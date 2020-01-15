Allen Schweitzer Joins Verndale as Chief Revenue Officer

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Verndale Press Release

Agency veteran Allen Schweitzer brings his 20+ years experience to Verndale as their new Chief Revenue Officer.

Boston, MA, January 15, 2020 --



Allen has an excellent track record of leading sales teams in the technology space for more than 20 years. He has helped companies grow by developing results-oriented sales teams, with a special focus on cultivating team culture and establishing scalable processes for sustainable business growth. Prior to joining Verndale, Allen was the Vice President of Inside Sales at Rocket Software, where he grew their inside sales team from the ground up. He also served for five years as Brafton Inc.’s Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, helping that organization earn a place on the Inc 500/5000 list of fastest growing companies for four years in a row.



Chris Pisapia, CEO of Verndale, states, “I’m incredibly excited to add Allen to the Verndale team. We are at a critical point in our growth where an investment in a proven sales leader was the next step in our journey as a business. We believe that Allen can expand our sales team into new regions in collaboration with our valued partners. We look forward to continuing our investments in this area throughout 2020.”



"I couldn't be more excited to join Verndale,” says Allen. “Upon meeting the extended team it was immediately clear to me that there is a tremendous level of talent and capability here. I'm very much looking forward to helping Verndale grow its sales organization to bring even more value to our customers and partners."



This addition of an established agency veteran to manage and grow the sales team further reinforces Verndale’s commitment to supporting technology partnerships, driving revenue growth for the agency, and delivering increased value to existing clients.



About Verndale



Verndale is an end-to-end customer experience agency, with two decades of experience across verticals, solutions, and technologies. From their offices in Boston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and Quito, Ecuador Verndale designs and builds web, mobile, and commerce experiences that connect the dots of the customer journey — because a better experience leads to better business.



