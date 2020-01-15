

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases The Knowledge Group Press Release

Receive press releases from The Knowledge Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Carolyn Purwin Ryan, Partner with Cipriani & Werner, to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Preparing, Responding and Recovering from a Cyber Incident Event

Carolyn Purwin Ryan, Partner with Cipriani & Werner, to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Preparing, Responding and Recovering from a Cyber Incident: Tools and Techniques Live Webcast

New York, NY, January 15, 2020 --(



For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/cyber-incident-tools-and-techniques/



About Carolyn Purwin Ryan



Carolyn Ryan is the co-chair of the Cybersecurity, Information Privacy and Data Security Team. Clients in the healthcare sector and other industries have become concerned about cybersecurity and privacy issues, breach preparedness and response. Ms. Ryan counsels clients on development of risk assessment policies, vendor agreement analysis and implementation of data privacy practices. She also aids clients in incident response planning, including table top exercises, assessment of regulatory compliance requirements and inquiries from regulators on both the state and federal levels, and represents clients in litigation focusing on data breaches and data security, information technology, technology failures, implementation of developed software, cloud computing related issues, and IT outsourcing agreements. Ms. Ryan is an active member of the American Bar Association, Defense Research Institute and the American Health Lawyers Association.



About Cipriani & Werner



Cipriani & Werner is a multidisciplinary law firm with attorneys located throughout the Mid-Atlantic Region. With nearly 150 professionals in our 14 offices in 7 states and the District of Columbia, we are able to support the needs of our clients on both a local and regional basis. We have long been recognized as a firm that seeks first to understand the needs and interests of its clients. From that point forward our attorneys are able to deliver the results expected by our clients. In providing the highest level of legal services and achieving the results for our clients, we are governed by the highest level of integrity in our practice and our relationships. The approach to the practice of law that is found at Cipriani & Werner attracts and maintains long-term relationships with our clients and our attorneys.



Abstract



Over the years, cyber incidents have become more and more rampant. Companies encounter various risks and challenges daily, that avoiding such attacks does not anymore suffice as a countermeasure. Companies must, therefore, develop a comprehensive cyber incident response and recovery plan that will efficiently protect them from risks, costs, and damages.



In this live Webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with a detailed course of action to be taken when preparing, responding and recovering from a cyber incident. Speakers will present tools and techniques in dealing with these kinds of attacks, as well as a helpful outlook based on current trends.



Key topics include:



- Cyber Incident – Response and Recovery Plans

- Cyber Incident Management

- Risks and Challenges

- Tools and Techniques

- Outlook



About The Knowledge Group Live Webcast Series



The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/ New York, NY, January 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Knowledge Group Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Carolyn Purwin Ryan, Partner with Cipriani & Werner will speak at The Knowledge Group’s webcast entitled: “Preparing, Responding and Recovering From a Cyber Incident: Tools and Techniques.” This event is scheduled for Tuesday, March 03, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm (ET).For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/cyber-incident-tools-and-techniques/About Carolyn Purwin RyanCarolyn Ryan is the co-chair of the Cybersecurity, Information Privacy and Data Security Team. Clients in the healthcare sector and other industries have become concerned about cybersecurity and privacy issues, breach preparedness and response. Ms. Ryan counsels clients on development of risk assessment policies, vendor agreement analysis and implementation of data privacy practices. She also aids clients in incident response planning, including table top exercises, assessment of regulatory compliance requirements and inquiries from regulators on both the state and federal levels, and represents clients in litigation focusing on data breaches and data security, information technology, technology failures, implementation of developed software, cloud computing related issues, and IT outsourcing agreements. Ms. Ryan is an active member of the American Bar Association, Defense Research Institute and the American Health Lawyers Association.About Cipriani & WernerCipriani & Werner is a multidisciplinary law firm with attorneys located throughout the Mid-Atlantic Region. With nearly 150 professionals in our 14 offices in 7 states and the District of Columbia, we are able to support the needs of our clients on both a local and regional basis. We have long been recognized as a firm that seeks first to understand the needs and interests of its clients. From that point forward our attorneys are able to deliver the results expected by our clients. In providing the highest level of legal services and achieving the results for our clients, we are governed by the highest level of integrity in our practice and our relationships. The approach to the practice of law that is found at Cipriani & Werner attracts and maintains long-term relationships with our clients and our attorneys.AbstractOver the years, cyber incidents have become more and more rampant. Companies encounter various risks and challenges daily, that avoiding such attacks does not anymore suffice as a countermeasure. Companies must, therefore, develop a comprehensive cyber incident response and recovery plan that will efficiently protect them from risks, costs, and damages.In this live Webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with a detailed course of action to be taken when preparing, responding and recovering from a cyber incident. Speakers will present tools and techniques in dealing with these kinds of attacks, as well as a helpful outlook based on current trends.Key topics include:- Cyber Incident – Response and Recovery Plans- Cyber Incident Management- Risks and Challenges- Tools and Techniques- OutlookAbout The Knowledge Group Live Webcast SeriesThe Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/ Contact Information The Knowledge Group

Thomas LaPointe Jr., Executive Director

646-844-0200



www.theknowledgegroup.org

Therese Lumbao, Director

Account Management & Member Services

tlumbao@knowledgecongress.org



Click here to view the company profile of The Knowledge Group

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Knowledge Group