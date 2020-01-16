Tecsew Graduates from Oxford

Press Releases Tecsew Ltd. Press Release

Tecsew is pleased to announce that MD and founder, John Bland has graduated from Oxford University, following his acceptance into the GS10KSB UK alumni community last July.

The graduation was originally meant to take place on December the 9th and was rescheduled to Monday 13th January 2020.



After the ceremony, John spoke of his delight, “Attending this rewarding programme has been really valuable, and has been vital towards the Tecsew Group of Companies growth plan. After graduating this week with my fellow cohorts, I can’t think of anything better to start off 2020! Well done all!”



Funded by Goldman Sachs and the Goldman Sachs Foundation, the prestigious programme is an incredible investment to help entrepreneurs create jobs and economic opportunity by providing greater access to education, capital and business support services.

Katy Ladyman

02392 556548



www.tecsew.com/



