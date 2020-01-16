ADI Announces Retirement of Employee

Press Releases Automation Devices, Inc. Press Release

ADI hosted a company luncheon in honor of Barb on her last day. Automation Devices, Inc. is a vibratory feeder manufacturer in Fairview, PA specializing in vibratory feeders, centrifugal feeders, hoppers and vibratory controllers. ADI offers in stock products and custom designed systems. For more information, please visit www.autodev.com or call Automation Devices, Inc. at 814-474-5561. Erie, PA, January 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Automation Devices, Inc. (ADI), a vibratory feeder and part system components manufacturer announces the retirement of Barb Kuzmin after 23 years with the company. Barb handled inside sales at ADI and was responsible for shipping and freight logistics.“Barb has been a dedicated employee,” says ADI President Kevin Smith. “She served as the liaison between our team of engineers and our customers for many years.” “She’s always been quick to provide customers the resolutions they required,” says Smith. In addition, in over 20 years, Barb never took an unscheduled day off. “That’s unprecedented,” adds Smith.“We take great pride that our employees at ADI embrace our culture and maintain such lengthy tenures,” says Smith. “We are happy for Barb as she moves on to the next chapter of retirement,” adds Smith.ADI hosted a company luncheon in honor of Barb on her last day. Automation Devices, Inc. is a vibratory feeder manufacturer in Fairview, PA specializing in vibratory feeders, centrifugal feeders, hoppers and vibratory controllers. ADI offers in stock products and custom designed systems. For more information, please visit www.autodev.com or call Automation Devices, Inc. at 814-474-5561. Contact Information Automation Devices, Inc.

Alicia Tellers

814-474-5561



www.autodev.com



