Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Promotes Zach Blaetz to Mid Atlantic Regional Manager


Burlington, NC, January 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is proud to announce Zach Blaetz as Mid Atlantic Regional Manager. Formerly AUI’s Atlantic Marketing Representative, Zach will still be helping to place accounts for NY, RI, NJ, PA, DE, MD, VA, NC, and SC agents while also managing the satellite office in Burlington, NC.

Zach came to AUI in 2016 with experience in marketing and recruiting in the insurance industry. He received his BA in Communications from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in 2011.

“Our move into the Atlantic area called for a local face to help with the expansion, and Zach has shown great potential in his marketing efforts,” said Carrie Bay, Director of Marketing at AUI.

AUI announced the opening of its Burlington office in August of 2018, located at 2260 S. Church St. STE 502, Burlington, NC 27215.

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is a full-service MGA and Wholesale Insurance Brokerage, providing independent agents a national outlet to multiple specialized markets for Workers’ Compensation, Commercial Specialty, and Persona Lines of insurance. Principals of Appalachian Underwriters are Bob Arowood and Bill Arowood. To learn more, please visit www.appund.com.
Contact Information
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Toshya Leonard
865-425-1084
Contact
http://www.appund.com/

