BirthdayPak Ranked #1 in Advertising Services by Entrepreneur Magazine for the Second Year in a Row

BirthdayPak recently ranked in Entrepreneur magazine’s 41st Annual Franchise 500®, the world’s first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking.

Springfield, PA, January 16, 2020 --(



The Franchise 500® ranks BirthdayPak as #313 for outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power. This is the third year BirthdayPak has ranked. BirthdayPak has also been named #1 Franchise in the Advertising Services category for the second year in a row. “We really appreciate the continued recognition from Entrepreneur magazine; it is truly an honor,” says Paul Berman, CEO of BirthdayPak.



"The 500 companies on this list all have something in common: They understand what consumers want now,” says Entrepreneur editor in chief Jason Feifer. “They may be an upstart in a brand-new category, or they may be a brand like Dunkin’ that’s ranked highly on our list for decades. But either way, making our list means they’re forward-thinking, nimble, and closely in touch with their customers’ needs—because in an ever-changing business environment, that’s what a franchise must do to thrive."



The key factors that go into the evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores.



Over its 41 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. The position BirthdayPak holds on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.



To view BirthdayPak in the full ranking, visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500/2020/7. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2020 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 14th.



The BirthdayPak marketing platform helps local businesses reach their best potential customers. The beautifully printed and mailed “birthday gift” features gift cards from this exclusive group of businesses. The women who receive BirthdayPak live close by, have discretionary income and are about to celebrate their birthday.



DeAnna Lance

1-888-206-0083



www.birthdaypakfranchise.com



