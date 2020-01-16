Press Releases SMC Corporation of America Press Release

SMC Exhibits at SLAS 2020 – Lab Automation in San Diego, CA Jan. 27-29, 2020

Visit the SMC Booth 1929 to experience the latest innovations in laboratory science and technology and the opportunity to see, hear, touch and feel SMC’s most advanced and important technologies to support the laboratory automation marketplace.

Noblesville, IN, January 16, 2020 --(



Products on exhibit will be:



Custom Engineered Acrylic Manifolds

Solenoid Diaphragm Pump for Liquids

Liquid Isolation Valve Technology

Static Neutralization Products

Micro Flow Control & Sensors

Electric Rotary Grippers

Electric Linear Grippers

Electric Linear Actuators

Electric Rotary Actuators



SLAS 2019 Exhibition Hours:

Monday, January 27 10:00 – 6:00 pm

Tuesday, January 28 9:30 – 6:00 pm

Wednesday, January 29 9:00 – 1:00 pm



Visit SMC at Booth 1929, SLAS – Lab Automation Fair, San Diego, CA

(San Diego Convention Center)



About SMC Corporation of America

SMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.



Shinji Takahashi

800-762-7621





