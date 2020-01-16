SMC Exhibits at SLAS 2020 – Lab Automation in San Diego, CA Jan. 27-29, 2020

Noblesville, IN, January 16, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- SMC will release its new concept integrated electric rotary gripper. This combined package creates an overall shorter height and allows the gripper jaws/fingers to rotate continuously.
Products on exhibit will be:
Custom Engineered Acrylic Manifolds
Solenoid Diaphragm Pump for Liquids
Liquid Isolation Valve Technology
Static Neutralization Products
Micro Flow Control & Sensors
Electric Rotary Grippers
Electric Linear Grippers
Electric Linear Actuators
Electric Rotary Actuators
SLAS 2019 Exhibition Hours:
Monday, January 27 10:00 – 6:00 pm
Tuesday, January 28 9:30 – 6:00 pm
Wednesday, January 29 9:00 – 1:00 pm
Visit SMC at Booth 1929, SLAS – Lab Automation Fair, San Diego, CA
(San Diego Convention Center)
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.
There are 26 sales offices in the United States and 5 sales offices in Canada supported by domestic engineering, manufacturing and inventory located in Noblesville, Indiana.