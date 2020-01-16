Ken Mathieu with Charles River Associates to Speak at TKG's How to Effectively Use Expert Testimony to Prove Damages in Commercial Litigation Event

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site

Ken Mathieu, CPA/ABV/CFF, Vice President, Forensic Services with Charles River Associates, to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s How to Effectively Use Expert Testimony to Prove Damages in Commercial Litigation: Winning Strategies for 2020 Live Webcast

New York, NY, January 16, 2020



For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/commercial-litigation-winning-strategies-for-2020



About Ken Mathieu



Ken is regularly retained to serve as the expert witness for matters involving complex damages, accounting, and valuation issues. Utilizing his experience serving as a trusted advisor to entities facing a crisis, such as a high stakes litigation or government investigations, he provides credible and objective analysis and information to assist in mitigating the crisis and resolving the matter.



The results of his analysis are utilized by boards, insurance companies, courts, arbitrators, management, and government regulators to assist in making critical decisions.



He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Illinois CPA Society and has held leadership positions with both organizations. He currently serves as a commissioner on the National Accreditation Commission of the AICPA which oversees all specialty credentials issued by the AICPA. He is a frequent speaker on the topics of forensic accounting, valuation, and damages at industry conferences and educational forums. He has published articles for peer- reviewed journals and co-authored chapters in books widely considered reference guides for the forensic and valuation profession. He also served as the editor to AICPA Practice Aids for forensic professionals.



He is a CPA (licenses in Illinois and Louisiana), Accredited in Business Valuation by the AICPA, and Certified in Financial Forensics by the AICPA. He was previously a Managing Director with PwC’s Forensic Services practice where he held a leadership role and served as a GAAP expert.



About Charles River Associates



Charles River Associates is a leading global consulting firm that offers economic, financial, and strategy expertise to major law firms, corporations, accounting firms, and governments around the world.



With proven skills in complex cases and exceptional strength in analytics, CRA consultants have provided astute guidance to clients in thousands of successful engagements. We offer litigation and regulatory support, business strategy and planning, market and demand forecasting, policy analysis, and risk management consulting.



Our success stems from the outstanding capabilities of our consultants, many of whom are recognized as experts in their respective fields; our close relationships with a select group of respected academic and industry experts; and from a corporate philosophy that stresses interdisciplinary collaboration and responsive service.



Abstract



Expert witnesses play a significant role in proving damages in commercial litigation cases. With strategies continuously emerging in an ever-dynamic legal landscape, plaintiffs involved in such cases are ensured with higher chances of winning. However, because of its frequent use, experts must always put forward credible damages studies that can withstand blows and questions from the opposition. This calls for plaintiffs and litigators to have a deep understanding of the strategies to maximize the effectiveness of these testimonies.



In this live webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the recent developments in proving damages in commercial litigation. Speakers will also present the important issues surrounding this significant topic including the best strategies to effectively use expert testimony to prove damages.



Key topics include:



• Trends in Commercial Litigation

• When and How to Use Expert Testimony

• Calculation and Quantification of Damages

• Effective Strategies to Prove Damages

• What Lies Ahead



About The Knowledge Group Live Webcast Series



The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. 