Eric N. Macey, Partner with Novack and Macey LLP, to Speak at TKG’s How to Effectively Use Expert Testimony to Prove Damages in Commercial Litigation Event

Eric N. Macey, Partner with Novack and Macey LLP, to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s How to Effectively Use Expert Testimony to Prove Damages in Commercial Litigation: Winning Strategies for 2020 Live Webcast

New York, NY, January 16, 2020



For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/commercial-litigation-winning-strategies-for-2020/



About Eric N. Macey



Eric N. Macey is a founding partner of Novack and Macey LLP, a sophisticated business litigation boutique. He has extensive trial experience in state and federal courts throughout the country, as well as invarious alternative dispute resolution settings. His clients consist of a wide range of business corporations and institutions, investment ventures, closely-held companies, partnerships and individuals. Mr. Macey is consistently rated as one of the top 100 Lawyers in Illinois per Super Lawyers, is recognized by Chambers USA for commercial litigation, is named on Best Lawyers Magazine’s “Best Lawyers in America” list for commercial and real estate litigation, and was selected by Best Lawyers as the “Lawyer of the Year” in 2017 and 2019 for real estate litigation in Chicago. Mr. Macey has also been an adjunct professor at Northwestern University Law School for many years co-teaching the “Discovery” seminar.



Mr. Macey received his A.B. (1973) magna cum laude from Princeton University. He received his M.A. (1975) in Communications from the Annenberg School of Communications, University of Pennsylvania, and his J.D. (1978) with High Honors from the George Washington University Law School where he was Order of the Coif and a member of the George Washington Law Review.



About Novack and Macey LLP



Novack and Macey LLP is a sophisticated business and commercial litigation boutique that represents both defendants and plaintiffs in a wide variety of disputes, involving trial and appellate practice in state and federal courts and arbitrations. The Firm is known for representing clients in high-stakes business litigation, with a particular emphasis on financial services, commercial real estate, energy, gaming, manufacturing, closely-held companies and partnerships, and in representing other lawyers and law firms.



Abstract



Expert witnesses play a significant role in proving damages in commercial litigation cases. With strategies continuously emerging in an ever-dynamic legal landscape, plaintiffs involved in such cases are ensured with higher chances of winning. However, because of its frequent use, experts must always put credible damages studies that can withstand blows and questions from the opposition. This calls for plaintiffs and litigators to have a deep understanding of the strategies to maximize the effectivity of these testimonies.



In this live webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the recent developments in proving damages in commercial litigation. Speakers will also present the important issues surrounding this significant topic including the best strategies to effectively use expert testimony to prove damages.



Key topics include:



• Trends in Commercial Litigation

• When and How to Use Expert Testimony

• Calculation and Quantification of Damages

• Effective Strategies to Prove Damages

• What Lies Ahead



About The Knowledge Group Live Webcast Series



