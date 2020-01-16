Scott Davidson, Managing Director with Duff & Phelps, to Speak at TKG’s How to Effectively Use Expert Testimony to Prove Damages in Commercial Litigation



Scott Davidson, Managing Director with Duff & Phelps, to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s How to Effectively Use Expert Testimony to Prove Damages in Commercial Litigation: Winning Strategies for 2020 Live Webcast

For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/commercial-litigation-winning-strategies-for-2020/



About Scott Davidson



A. Scott Davidson, CPA and Chartered Business Valuator, is a Managing Director – Valuations/Disputes/Investigations - and Canada Market Leader at Duff & Phelps. Based in Toronto, Scott has over 30 years of experience in business valuation, financial advisory services and expert testimony.



Who's Who Legal has recognized Scott as a leading expert in “Financial Advisory and Valuation - Quantum of Damages” and “Arbitration Expert Witness.” Scott has qualified as an expert and given evidence on business valuation, loss/damage quantification and other financial issues in matters in various courts, before arbitration panels, regulators and other triers of fact in numerous jurisdictions internationally. He has been retained on numerous matters where the loss quantum has ranged up to into the billions of dollars. Those engagements have been pursuant to a wide variety of litigation and dispute matters.



About Duff & Phelps



Duff & Phelps is the global advisor that protects, restores and maximizes value for clients in the areas of valuation, corporate finance, investigations, disputes, cyber security, compliance and regulatory matters, and other governance-related issues. They work with clients across diverse sectors, mitigating risk to assets, operations and people. With Kroll, a division of Duff & Phelps since 2018, the firm has nearly 3,500 professionals in 28 countries around the world.



Abstract



Expert witnesses play a significant role in proving damages in commercial litigation cases. With strategies continuously emerging in an ever-dynamic legal landscape, plaintiffs involved in such cases are ensured with higher chances of winning. However, because of its frequent use, experts must always put credible damages studies that can withstand blows and questions from the opposition. This calls for plaintiffs and litigators to have a deep understanding of the strategies to maximize the effectivity of these testimonies.



In this live webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the recent developments in proving damages in commercial litigation. Speakers will also present the important issues surrounding this significant topic including the best strategies to effectively use expert testimony to prove damages.



Key topics include:



• Trends in Commercial Litigation

• When and How to Use Expert Testimony

• Calculation and Quantification of Damages

• Effective Strategies to Prove Damages

• What Lies Ahead



About The Knowledge Group Live Webcast Series



