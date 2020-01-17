Cleaner’s Supply Introduces New January 2020 Catalog Loaded with New Products and Lowered Prices on Top Products

Conklin, NY, January 17, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- January is here and that means a new catalog from Cleaner’s Supply. With over 200 new and innovative products for the dry cleaning industry, the 2020 printing does not disappoint. Some new products include, striped Heat Seals, Counter Bags with invoice pocket, Bagging labels, and a small Wash N’ Fold Bag. Look for the new icon throughout the catalog to view over 200 products that were added.
Cleaner’s Supply has also lowered pricing on top products. Foamies, Ink Ribbons, Sweater Bags, and Invoices just to name a few. Remember to look for the Price Drop icon throughout the book to see all the price reductions. To place an order or request a catalog, call 1-800-568-7768 (1-800-368-7768 for a Korean speaking representative). Shop online at www.cleanersupply.com.