James Arnold, Principal, Cyber Security Services with KPMG, to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Preparing, Responding and Recovering from a Cyber Incident Event

James Arnold, Principal, Cyber Security Services with KPMG, to Speak at The Knowledge Group's Preparing, Responding and Recovering from a Cyber Incident: Tools and Techniques Live Webcast.

About James Arnold



Jim is a principal in KPMG LLP’s Cyber Services group and helps lead KPMG’s Cyber Response practice and the Cyber Insurance Channel. Jim has over 30 years of practical business and legal experience, including over 20 years of private practice, in-house legal, forensic, and cyber consulting experience.



Jim has in-depth experience providing and/or supporting:



- Reactive assistance leading global cyber breach investigations including ransomware, business email compromise, intellectual property theft and other date exfiltration matters.

- Coordinating cyber breach investigations with clients, cyber insurance carriers, breach coaches and PR firms.

- Proactive assessment, design, and implementation of cyber due diligence activities and data privacy, data identification, and remediation programs and controls.

- Project management of cyber response investigation, cyber due diligence, computer forensic, neutral and expert witness, data privacy, data identification and remediation, and eDiscovery matters.

- Proactive assessment, design, and implementation of cyber due diligence activities and data privacy, data identification, and remediation programs and controls.

- Project management of cyber response investigation, cyber due diligence, computer forensic, neutral and expert witness, data privacy, data identification and remediation, and eDiscovery matters.



Abstract



Over the years, cyber incidents have become more and more rampant. Companies encounter various risks and challenges daily, that avoiding such attacks does not anymore suffice as a countermeasure. Companies must, therefore, develop a comprehensive cyber incident response and recovery plan that will efficiently protect them from risks, costs, and damages.



In this Live Webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with a detailed course of action to be taken when preparing, responding and recovering from a cyber incident. Speakers will present tools and techniques in dealing with these kinds of attacks, as well as a helpful outlook based on current trends.



Key topics include:



- Cyber Incident – Response and Recovery Plans

- Cyber Incident Management

- Risks and Challenges

- Tools and Techniques

- Outlook



About The Knowledge Group Live Webcast Series



