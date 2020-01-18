Dr. Fabian Leimgruber LL.M, Senior Partner with ThomannFischer to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Class Certifications: Trends, Developments and Effective Strategies



About Dr. Fabian Leimgruber



Dr. Fabian Leimgruber is a lawyer and senior patent attorney, who has earned an international reputation as litigator and prosecutor mainly in the fields of competition and antitrust law, software and business methods patenting, pharmaceutical and life science IP protection. He practices in an advisory and forensic role as a licensed attorney before various courts on all levels, the Opposition and Appeal Boards of the European Patent Office, as well as national and international arbitration courts.



Juris Doctor in comparative antitrust and competition law. Natural Science Doctor in Physics. Specialized expertise in (i) competition/antitrust law, pharmaceutical industry and reverse payment settlement agreements, (ii) protection of software, business model and artificial intelligence, (iii) information technology (IT), electrical engineering and telecommunications, (iv) nano-technology and bio-chemistry.



About ThomannFischer



ThomannFischer is one of the leading commercial law boutiques situated in the center of Europe with a strong emphasis on intellectual property, technology and competition law. Founded in 1998, the firm provides reliable support covering all aspects of commercial law to national and international clients. The firm’s affinity to competition/antitrust and IP law is enhanced by its location in Basel, home to Europe’s biggest life sciences and pharmaceutical cluster. In order to handle and supervise international legal transactions, the firm provides comprehensive expertise in litigation and client counselling work across all fields of competition, antitrust and intellectual property law in the various jurisdictions of the main markets worldwide, as the US, European and Asian-Pacific market.



Abstract



Class certification under the Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23 has been a complex and challenging battle for plaintiffs and defendants alike. With the shifting legal interpretation and stringent analysis, the certification process has become increasingly difficult and costly.



Lawyers and clients should continuously be wary of the current and emerging trends and developments to navigate the settlement or litigation process successfully. Up-to-date knowledge is crucial in developing strategies that would help them bring out the best in this lawsuit.



Join a panel of key thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group as they provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the recent developments surrounding class certifications. Speakers will also offer helpful insights on the effective strategies litigators can apply at the class certification stage.



Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:



- Class Certification: Notable Cases

- Recent Legal Developments

- Risks, Challenges, and Pitfalls

- Practical Tips and Strategies

- What Lies Ahead



The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/ New York, NY, January 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Knowledge Group Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Dr. Fabian Leimgruber LL.M, Senior Partner with ThomannFischer will speak at The Knowledge Group’s webcast entitled: “Class Certifications: Trends, Developments and Effective Strategies.” This event is scheduled for Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm (ET).For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/class-certifications-effective-strategies/About Dr. Fabian LeimgruberDr. Fabian Leimgruber is a lawyer and senior patent attorney, who has earned an international reputation as litigator and prosecutor mainly in the fields of competition and antitrust law, software and business methods patenting, pharmaceutical and life science IP protection. He practices in an advisory and forensic role as a licensed attorney before various courts on all levels, the Opposition and Appeal Boards of the European Patent Office, as well as national and international arbitration courts.Juris Doctor in comparative antitrust and competition law. Natural Science Doctor in Physics. Specialized expertise in (i) competition/antitrust law, pharmaceutical industry and reverse payment settlement agreements, (ii) protection of software, business model and artificial intelligence, (iii) information technology (IT), electrical engineering and telecommunications, (iv) nano-technology and bio-chemistry.About ThomannFischerThomannFischer is one of the leading commercial law boutiques situated in the center of Europe with a strong emphasis on intellectual property, technology and competition law. Founded in 1998, the firm provides reliable support covering all aspects of commercial law to national and international clients. The firm’s affinity to competition/antitrust and IP law is enhanced by its location in Basel, home to Europe’s biggest life sciences and pharmaceutical cluster. In order to handle and supervise international legal transactions, the firm provides comprehensive expertise in litigation and client counselling work across all fields of competition, antitrust and intellectual property law in the various jurisdictions of the main markets worldwide, as the US, European and Asian-Pacific market.AbstractClass certification under the Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23 has been a complex and challenging battle for plaintiffs and defendants alike. With the shifting legal interpretation and stringent analysis, the certification process has become increasingly difficult and costly.Lawyers and clients should continuously be wary of the current and emerging trends and developments to navigate the settlement or litigation process successfully. Up-to-date knowledge is crucial in developing strategies that would help them bring out the best in this lawsuit.Join a panel of key thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group as they provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the recent developments surrounding class certifications. Speakers will also offer helpful insights on the effective strategies litigators can apply at the class certification stage.Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:- Class Certification: Notable Cases- Recent Legal Developments- Risks, Challenges, and Pitfalls- Practical Tips and Strategies- What Lies AheadAbout The Knowledge Group Live Webcast SeriesThe Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/ Contact Information The Knowledge Group

