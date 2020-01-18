Zeman RV Celebrates the Grand Opening of the Tides RV Resort

On January 1, Zeman RV was thrilled to welcome their first guests to its newest luxury RV property, The Tides RV Resort by Zeman. Located just minutes from the Gulf of Mexico in Palmetto, FL, The Tides features 389 elite oversized, brick paved RV sites with 100-amp service, as well as a variety of world-class amenities and social activities, on 95 acres of lush landscaped grounds.

Currently guests can take advantage of a state-of-the-art fitness center; heated pool and spa; and bathhouse; while other amenities such as the main dockside pool and spa; bathhouse; 15,000 square foot grand clubhouse; shuffleboard courts; pickleball courts; dog park; 125-foot pier and others are expected to be completed by late March.



Commenting on the grand opening, Zeman Homes Senior Vice President Leslie Taylor-Rharbi stated, “Built from the ground up, The Tides is the ultimate destination for Florida-bound RVers. From the beginning, it has been our goal to create an unforgettable experience for our guests – from our beautiful oversized lots to the attention spent on providing 5-star amenities and social activities. It was with great pleasure that we welcomed our first RVers on January 1st and we look forward to greeting countless others in the coming months and years!”



For more information on The Tides RV Resort by Zeman, including reservation and rate info, please visit us at www.thetidesrvresort.com.



About Zeman RV

