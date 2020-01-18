Discover the Power of the Light on the Next Episode of Alternative View

Nashville, TN, January 18, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Host, (Rev) Deborah Bishop, of the popular show "An Alternative View" explores the world of wu-wu with fellow guest Shannon Grace, otherwise known as Serene Grace. They explore how she transitioned from a job working in politics to a full time career in the alternative arts. Hanging her shingle as a Psychic, Medium and Energy Practitioner.
In a world that is fast moving and often disconnected, An Alternative View attempts to explore things from a deeper level. Understanding better the mystical and the magical, the alternative versus the traditional and all that encompasses can be awesome when one wants to also truly understand themselves at a deeper level.
Shannon, otherwise known as Serene Grace, shares openly about what she does and how she does and also how she is building a business serving others by assisting them in becoming the highest version of themselves. Working with the light, with the angels and tapping into the energy are just a few things discussed on this interview.
Answer questions you may not even know you have by tuning in regularly to An Alternative View.