Press Releases Deborah Bishop & The Factory Broadcast... Press Release

Receive press releases from Deborah Bishop & The Factory Broadcast Network: By Email RSS Feeds: Discover the Power of the Light on the Next Episode of Alternative View

Uncovering the mysterious world of alternative, some say wu-wu practices and what it means to go from the traditional workplace, in government, into a full-time career as a healing arts practitioner.

Nashville, TN, January 18, 2020 --(



In a world that is fast moving and often disconnected, An Alternative View attempts to explore things from a deeper level. Understanding better the mystical and the magical, the alternative versus the traditional and all that encompasses can be awesome when one wants to also truly understand themselves at a deeper level.



Shannon, otherwise known as Serene Grace, shares openly about what she does and how she does and also how she is building a business serving others by assisting them in becoming the highest version of themselves. Working with the light, with the angels and tapping into the energy are just a few things discussed on this interview.



Answer questions you may not even know you have by tuning in regularly to An Alternative View. Find out more by going to http:RevDebBishop.com or email Deborah directly at BookDeborahBishop@gmail.com. Get your questions answered that you may not even know you have by watching An Alternative View, The Power of the Light. Nashville, TN, January 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Host, (Rev) Deborah Bishop, of the popular show "An Alternative View" explores the world of wu-wu with fellow guest Shannon Grace, otherwise known as Serene Grace. They explore how she transitioned from a job working in politics to a full time career in the alternative arts. Hanging her shingle as a Psychic, Medium and Energy Practitioner.In a world that is fast moving and often disconnected, An Alternative View attempts to explore things from a deeper level. Understanding better the mystical and the magical, the alternative versus the traditional and all that encompasses can be awesome when one wants to also truly understand themselves at a deeper level.Shannon, otherwise known as Serene Grace, shares openly about what she does and how she does and also how she is building a business serving others by assisting them in becoming the highest version of themselves. Working with the light, with the angels and tapping into the energy are just a few things discussed on this interview.Answer questions you may not even know you have by tuning in regularly to An Alternative View. Find out more by going to http:RevDebBishop.com or email Deborah directly at BookDeborahBishop@gmail.com. Get your questions answered that you may not even know you have by watching An Alternative View, The Power of the Light. Contact Information Deborah Bishop & The Factory Broadcast Network

Deborah Bishop

1-615-823-0073



http://www.DeborahBishopInternational.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Deborah Bishop & The Factory Broadcast Network