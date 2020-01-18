PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Deborah Bishop & The Factory Broadcast...

Press Release

Receive press releases from Deborah Bishop & The Factory Broadcast Network: By Email RSS Feeds:

Discover the Power of the Light on the Next Episode of Alternative View


Uncovering the mysterious world of alternative, some say wu-wu practices and what it means to go from the traditional workplace, in government, into a full-time career as a healing arts practitioner.

Nashville, TN, January 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Host, (Rev) Deborah Bishop, of the popular show "An Alternative View" explores the world of wu-wu with fellow guest Shannon Grace, otherwise known as Serene Grace. They explore how she transitioned from a job working in politics to a full time career in the alternative arts. Hanging her shingle as a Psychic, Medium and Energy Practitioner.

In a world that is fast moving and often disconnected, An Alternative View attempts to explore things from a deeper level. Understanding better the mystical and the magical, the alternative versus the traditional and all that encompasses can be awesome when one wants to also truly understand themselves at a deeper level.

Shannon, otherwise known as Serene Grace, shares openly about what she does and how she does and also how she is building a business serving others by assisting them in becoming the highest version of themselves. Working with the light, with the angels and tapping into the energy are just a few things discussed on this interview.

Answer questions you may not even know you have by tuning in regularly to An Alternative View. Find out more by going to http:RevDebBishop.com or email Deborah directly at BookDeborahBishop@gmail.com. Get your questions answered that you may not even know you have by watching An Alternative View, The Power of the Light.
Contact Information
Deborah Bishop & The Factory Broadcast Network
Deborah Bishop
1-615-823-0073
Contact
http://www.DeborahBishopInternational.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Deborah Bishop & The Factory Broadcast Network
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help