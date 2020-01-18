Jennifer A. Riley, Partner with Seyfarth Shaw LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Class Certifications: Trends, Developments and Effective Strategies Live Webcast



New York, NY, January 18, 2020 --(



https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/class-certifications-effective-strategies/



About Jennifer A. Riley



Jennifer Riley is a partner in the Chicago office of Seyfarth Shaw LLP, the leading national employment and labor law firm. Ms. Riley practices in the complex employment litigation area, with a primary emphasis on defending companies from class and collective action lawsuits brought in federal and state courts throughout the U.S. She regularly represents employers facing employment discrimination class actions, wage & hour collective actions, EEOC pattern or practice lawsuits, and systemic investigations involving hundreds to thousands of employees. Ms. Riley also counsels employers regarding a range of issues, including hiring practices, investigations, and wage & hour compliance. Ms. Riley obtained her B.A. from Vanderbilt University and obtained her J.D. from the University of California at Berkeley (Boalt Hall).



About Seyfarth Shaw LLP



Seyfarth Shaw has more than 850 attorneys in 15 offices providing a broad range of legal services in the areas of labor and employment, employee benefits, litigation, corporate and real estate. Seyfarth’s clients include over 300 of the Fortune 500 companies and reflect virtually every industry and segment of the economy. A recognized leader in delivering value and innovation for legal services, Seyfarth has earned numerous accolades from a variety of highly respected industry associations, consulting firms and media.



Abstract



Class certification under the Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23 has been a complex and challenging battle for plaintiffs and defendants alike. With the shifting legal interpretation and stringent analysis, the certification process has become increasingly difficult and costly.



Lawyers and clients should continuously be wary of the current and emerging trends and developments to navigate the settlement or litigation process successfully. Up-to-date knowledge is crucial in developing strategies that would help them bring out the best in this lawsuit.



Join a panel of key thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group as they provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the recent developments surrounding class certifications. Speakers will also offer helpful insights on the effective strategies litigators can apply at the class certification stage.



Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:



• Class Certification: Notable Cases

• Recent Legal Developments

• Risks, Challenges, and Pitfalls

• Practical Tips and Strategies

• What Lies Ahead



About The Knowledge Group Live Webcast Series



