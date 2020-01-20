OEEsystems International Announces Official Irish Launch of PerformOEE™ Smart Factory Edition

Press Releases OEEsystems Press Release

OEEsystems International prepare for their exclusive Irish launch Venue: National Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition 2020, Citywest Date: 29-30 January 2020 | Stand P05

This month marks the beginning of OEEsystems International's Smart Factory Events season in Ireland and the team have an exciting announcement. 2020 heralds the release of PerformOEE™ Smart Factory Edition, a renewed and enriched version of their incredibly successful OEE Solution, PerformOEE™. The National Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition, Citywest has been specifically chosen as the official venue for the Irish launch of this newly released version of their PerformOEE™ Software Solution.



Boasting an impressive list of enhanced value-adding features, the release of PerformOEE™ Smart Factory Edition fulfils many of OEEsystems International's key customer focused objectives, namely:



- Taking advantage of new Industry 4.0 technologies

- Most Feature Rich offering in the market

- Fast Installation & Easy Configuration

- Powerfully Insightful Analytics with unparalleled drill-down abilities

- User Friendliness with clear & intuitive graphics



These qualities have sharpened the overall performance of the product whilst still holding true to the core tenements upon which the software was built: real-time visibility, analysis and control of manufacturing performance.



Features of this software include:



- Real-time Production Monitoring & Control

- Downtime Tracking with Quality & Order Tracking as standard

- Departmental Visual Factory Displays

- Continuous Improvement Analytics Dashboards

- Real-time Alerts & Notifications

- CPC (Conditioned Based Production Control



All the above are comprehensively delivered through the ten proven principles of OEEsystems International's distinctive Science of Manufacturing Methodology.



Customers typically see additional gains of between 7-20% within the first 6-12 months of installation. These gains are usually reflected in terms of:



- Increased Sales Revenue and/or lower Unit Cost

- Reduced Equipment Downtime

- Reduced Quality Rejects, Scrap & Rework

- Reduced Energy Costs

- Improved Manpower Utilisation

- Improved Quality

- Improved Compliance

- Health and Safety Improvements



OEEsystems International work with the world's most progressive manufacturing companies to increase capacity, reduce costs and drive continuous improvement.



Their unique record of combining their Smart Factory OEE Software, PerformOEE™, with their Science of Manufacturing Methodology delivers real-time visibility, analysis and control of your manufacturing performance.



OEEsystems International are listed on Enterprise Ireland's Company Profile Directory as a recommended Manufacturing 4.0 supplier.



OEEsystems International are The OEE People. Supporting global installations from Seattle to Shanghai since 2002, their Smart Factory Software, PerformOEE is the market leading and most comprehensive OEE Software Solution available. Leading National & International companies such as Xerox, Henkel, GE Healthcare, Keelings, Cork Plastics, Abbott Diagnostics & Bulmers, have achieved significant ROI of up to 20% with PerformOEE™.

Contact Information OEEsystems.com

Irene Maher

+353526181900

https://oeesystems.com

Irene Maher

+353526181900



https://oeesystems.com



