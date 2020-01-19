Press Releases Hotel Ballast Press Release

Receive press releases from Hotel Ballast: By Email RSS Feeds: Hotel Ballast Named Winner in 2020 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards

A winner of the Couples' Choice Award with WeddingWire.

Wilmington, NC, January 19, 2020 --(



Hotel Ballast was announced a winner of the 2020 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards, an accolade representing the top wedding professionals across the board in quality, service, responsiveness, and professionalism reviewed by couples on WeddingWire. A leader in the global wedding planning industry, WeddingWire continues its celebration of local wedding vendors with the announcement of its twelfth annual WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards winners. To determine these distinguished wedding professionals, WeddingWire analyzed reviews across more than 20 service categories, from venues and caterers to florists and photographers to find the most highly rated vendors of the year. These winners exhibit superior professionalism, responsiveness, service, and quality when interacting with the millions of consumers who turn to WeddingWire to help ease their wedding planning process each month. Wedding professionals who win WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards are members of WeddingPro, the leading B2B wedding brand. As the largest marketplace and community for wedding professionals, WeddingPro connects businesses with more than 13 million visitors per month who are planning weddings on WeddingWire and The Knot, as well as with hundreds of thousands of pros in the industry. Through its online marketplaces, educational programs and community-building events, WeddingPro is dedicated to helping wedding professionals build relationships with couples and pros that grow their businesses. Hotel Ballast is honored to be one of the top wedding businesses in Wilmington on WeddingWire.com. For more information about Hotel Ballast, please visit us on www.hotelballast.com/weddings. To learn more about the WeddingWire Couples' Choice Awards®, please visit www.weddingwire.com/couples-choice-awards. Wilmington, NC, January 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- 2020 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice AwardsHotel Ballast was announced a winner of the 2020 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards, an accolade representing the top wedding professionals across the board in quality, service, responsiveness, and professionalism reviewed by couples on WeddingWire. A leader in the global wedding planning industry, WeddingWire continues its celebration of local wedding vendors with the announcement of its twelfth annual WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards winners. To determine these distinguished wedding professionals, WeddingWire analyzed reviews across more than 20 service categories, from venues and caterers to florists and photographers to find the most highly rated vendors of the year. These winners exhibit superior professionalism, responsiveness, service, and quality when interacting with the millions of consumers who turn to WeddingWire to help ease their wedding planning process each month. Wedding professionals who win WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards are members of WeddingPro, the leading B2B wedding brand. As the largest marketplace and community for wedding professionals, WeddingPro connects businesses with more than 13 million visitors per month who are planning weddings on WeddingWire and The Knot, as well as with hundreds of thousands of pros in the industry. Through its online marketplaces, educational programs and community-building events, WeddingPro is dedicated to helping wedding professionals build relationships with couples and pros that grow their businesses. Hotel Ballast is honored to be one of the top wedding businesses in Wilmington on WeddingWire.com. For more information about Hotel Ballast, please visit us on www.hotelballast.com/weddings. To learn more about the WeddingWire Couples' Choice Awards®, please visit www.weddingwire.com/couples-choice-awards. Contact Information Hotel Ballast

Dacia Zimmer

910-343-6140



www.hotelballast.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Hotel Ballast