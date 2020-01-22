PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Senior Actuary Patrick Cheah Joins Nicholas Actuarial Solutions


Nicholas Actuarial Solutions, a leading actuarial firm in Asia, has added Patrick Cheah, an experienced actuary with more than 20 years working experience in the insurance industry, to the team.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, January 22, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Patrick Cheah, an experienced actuary with more than 20 years working experience in the insurance industry, joins Nicholas Actuarial Solutions. Patrick will play a significant role in business development as well as mergers & acquisitions advisory.

"Patrick is a significant addition to our team, he brings a wealth of expertise and experience," said Nicholas Yeo, Founder & Actuary in Nicholas Actuarial Solutions.

Prior to this, Patrick held various senior management roles across the insurance industry. He was formerly an Appointed Actuary/CFO and CMO of AmLife Insurance Berhad (now AmMetLife Berhad), Head of Bancassurance for RHB Bank and COO of RHB Insurance. His last job was CFO of Avicennia Capital, the financial holding company of SunLife Malaysia and fully owned subsidiary of Khazanah National, Malaysian sovereign wealth fund. Patrick is a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries and Fellow of the Actuarial Society of Malaysia and was past president of the Actuarial Society of Malaysia.
Contact Information
Nicholas Actuarial Solutions Sdn Bhd
Nicholas Yeo
+6012-502-3566
Contact
www.n-actuarial.com

