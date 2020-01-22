Kai Group Names Noritaka Sawamura as New Chief Operating Officer of Kai USA

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Kai USA Ltd. Press Release

About Kai USA



Tualatin, OR, January 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Kai Group has appointed Noritaka Sawamura as Chief Operating Officer of Kai USA. Mr. Sawamura assumed his new responsibilities as of early January, 2020."I am excited to be part of this unique company," said Sawamura. "I don't think there's another company that offers its customers such a wide variety of cutting implements designed to help them successfully accomplish tasks in so many areas of their daily lives. Customers with a wide variety of interests - from outdoor activities to cooking - know they can count on Kai USA's strong, well-respected knife brands to provide them with excellent value every day."Kai USA is the North American division of Japan's Kai Group, which provides over 10,000 different products worldwide, ranging from housewares and fine cutlery to beauty care products and medical supplies.As COO, Mr. Sawamura will oversee such nationally known brands as Kershaw Knives, Zero Tolerance Knives, Shun Cutlery, and Kai Housewares products. In addition to those responsibilities, he will also direct Kai's Universal Razor Industries division in Los Angeles.Mr. Sawamura brings a strong background and global perspective to Kai USA. Before joining the company last year as Executive Vice President, he served for 31 years in a variety of executive positions with the Sony Corporation, working in Japan, the US, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Canada. Most recently, he was Senior Vice President and head of consumer electronics with Sony of Canada, Ltd.Jack Igarashi, who has led Kai USA since 1997, is returning to Japan in an expanded role as Corporate Auditor of Kai Group. Under his leadership, Kai USA made remarkable strides, growing to annual sales exceeding $90 million.Sawamura intends to continue Kai USA's growth, becoming even more competitive and even more innovative in its products and consumer communications. He sees Kai USA as a kind of crossroads between the US and Japan. On the US side are the Kershaw and Zero Tolerance pocketknife brands. On the Japanese side are the Shun brand and Kai kitchen cutlery products. "I'm looking forward to the challenge of managing both sides of Kai USA's business to maximize our opportunities in the marketplace now and in the future," commented Sawamura.About Kai USAKai USA provides its customers with the best in sporting and every day carrying knives, tactical and professional knives, and fine, high-performance kitchen cutlery. In its state-of-the-art factory in Tualatin, Oregon, the company manufactures over one million pocketknives annually for its Kershaw and Zero Tolerance brands and employs almost 300 local Oregonians in manufacturing, logistics, sales & service, and research & development. All Zero Tolerance knives, and many Kershaw knives are produced locally. Shun Cutlery is exclusively handcrafted in Japan, while Kai Housewares products are produced in Kai facilities throughout the world. The company websites can be found at kaiusaltd.com. Contact Information Kai USA Ltd.
David Lyman
503-682-1966
kaiusaltd.com

David Lyman

503-682-1966



kaiusaltd.com



