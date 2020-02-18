Korenix Industrial Full Gigabit Ethernet Switch with SFP/ RJ45 Combo Ports Designed Reliable and Flexible

Press Releases Korenix Technology Co. Ltd. Press Release

Korenix (Beijer electronics Group), a company that provides Industrial Wired and Wireless Networking communication Solutions, is glad to introduce its new industrial full Gigabit Ethernet switch. The switch is equipped with 8 Gigabit port RJ-45, 2 Gigabit SFP and 2 SFP/ RJ-45 ports. The combo ports not only provide flexible combination for different environment, it can also provide high speed uplink to connect with higher level backbone switches.

Taipei, Taiwan, February 18, 2020 --



The Korenix JetNet 3212G-2C2F Industrial Full Gigabit 8 + 2G SFP +2G Combo DC Ethernet switch is specially designed for IP surveillance application that operate in extremely harsh environments. The switch meets the IEEE802.1P Class of Service (CoS) which allows the switch to prioritize traffic as well as perform dynamic multicast filtering. It also supports 10K bytes Jumbo frame transmission. In industrial applications, large size files transmission is often requested, such as IP surveillance footages or data on the train, with the Jumbo frame transmission, the switch is suitable for your smart city application.



The switch is robust and reliable, designed for industrial applications. It is certificate with EN50121-4 and can also operate in -40~75°C. Moreover, the dual DC power design ensures constant power to a device when one source fails for any reason. The JetNet 3212G-2C2F switch is a perfect selection for your industrial surveillance, smart city or transportation application.



Why Korenix JetNet 3212G-2C2F?

- 8 Gigabit Base TX ports and 2 Gigabit RJ-45/ SFP combo ports and 2 Gigabit SFP ports

- IEEE 802.1p Class of Service (CoS) for packet forwarding precedence

- 10K bytes Jumbo Frame for large file transmission

- Broadcast storm packet filtering

- Dual DC Power input 10~60V

- 40~75℃ operating temperature



Korenix Technology, a Beijer Group Company, is devoted to designing and manufacturing high-quality Industrial Ethernet and Wireless Products to ensure high quality and reliability of industrial networks.



Sharon Liao

+886-2-8911-1000



www.korenix.com



