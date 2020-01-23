Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Isovera Press Release

Receive press releases from Isovera: By Email RSS Feeds: 2020 Brings Refocused Vision & New Faces to Isovera

Movers & shakers within a Waltham-based digital and technology consulting agency.

Waltham, MA, January 23, 2020 --



Isovera welcomes Matthew Naffah as the agency’s new Principal. Matt brings over 15 years experience in the agency environment, and will focus on developing Isovera’s robust client portfolio and playing an active advisory role across a number of accounts. Matt will also lead efforts in evolving Isovera’s suite of solutions while overseeing day to day agency operations.



“I’m excited to join the Isovera team and help us continue to grow as a leading technology and digital agency,” said Naffah. “For over 15 years, Isovera has been delivering top-tier solutions on the Drupal platform. Moving into 2020, Drupal will continue to be a priority for us but you will begin to see Isovera roll out additional solutions with key partners. This will allow us to continue to provide solutions that are solving our client's most pressing digital concerns while also helping them build a foundation to fuel tomorrow's opportunities.”



2020 sees the elevation of Isovera veterans Greg Stout and Kellie Walton too. Greg’s new role as Vice President of Client Success will allow him to focus on business development and client relationships, enabling him to be a stronger advocate for clients and partners. Kellie’s new role as Vice President of Digital Strategy will focus on building and driving digital strategy to add even more value to the projects the agency takes on.



Newcomer Emily Greenwood has also joined the team as Vice President of Project Management & Operations. Emily comes from digital agency Zerodegrees, and will be building and maintaining the Project Management team as a center of excellence for the agency. In her new role, she will be responsible for all aspects of the agency project management team including process, standards, visibility, delivery, new business support, team growth, and operational excellence.



About Isovera

Margaret Newberg

617-621-8555



www.isovera.com



