Dunlap Industries Announces the Promotion of Jeff Nichols to Operations Supervisor for Its US Thread division


Dunlap, TN, January 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Dunlap Industries is pleased to announce the promotion of Jeff Nichols to Operations Supervisor for its US Thread division. Jeff has worked with US Thread the past 12 years, plus several years part time during his high school years. He has been an integral part of the company and has performed in a variety of responsibilities. They range from receiving and shipping, inspection and inventory control to administration, as well as working with sales and management. Jeff’s experience and knowledge will help them continue to provide quality threads to those domestic sewn goods industries who’s OEM products are still proudly Made in America.

About Dunlap Industries, Inc.

Dunlap Industries, Inc. is an American owned manufacturer and distributor of zippers, thread, hook and loop and related textile trim. We are dedicated to ensuring our customer’s satisfaction by providing the service and attention they deserve and need. Our mission is striving to offer something that is special and unique by being the best service and value provider in the industry. We are determined to do our best so you can do your best.
Contact Information
Dunlap Industries Inc.
Gaylen Hamilton
423-332-0799
Contact
www.dunlapworld.com
423-305-7359

