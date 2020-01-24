Press Releases Dirt Connections Press Release

Receive press releases from Dirt Connections: By Email RSS Feeds: DC Pool Removal Contractor Lists Pros & Cons of Buying a Home with a Pool

A DC pool removal contractor at Dirt Connections recently released a blog listing the pros and cons of buying a home with a pool that buyers should consider.

Annandale, VA, January 24, 2020 --(



Most people can readily list the benefits of having a pool. It can transform your home into a social hub during warm weather, making it easy to gather family and friends together. This can be particularly welcome if you have children who may otherwise find friends' houses more enjoyable. It's also good for your physical and mental health. Swimmers can easily get a workout any time of day, and the pool also provides a welcome place to relax. Pools can even increase the value of your home, especially if they are well designed to tie in your indoor and outdoor spaces.



Some homeowners would rather forego the pool because of the issues it can present. Pools take serious work and thousands of dollars to maintain, from energy costs to regular chemical balancing and cleaning services. They also present a safety hazard and must be properly supervised and fenced at all times to prevent drowning and other injuries. This risk increases your insurance costs, too, and homeowners with pools typically pay higher premiums. In areas with few inground pools and a low number of sunny days per year, having one can make it more difficult to sell the home rather than easier.



If you fall in love with a home that has a pool but aren't interested in the pool itself, consider having it removed. Speak to the pool removal contractors for more information about the pool removal process, which takes up to one week and typically involves breaking down the pool before filling it in with dirt. The company has years of experience in filling pools in the DC and Northern Virginia area, allowing homeowners to enjoy safer, larger backyards. Dirt Connections can be contacted online at https://www.dirtconnections.com or by phone at 703-828-0866. Its offices are located at 11325 Random Hills Road, Suite 360, Fairfax, VA 22030. Annandale, VA, January 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- A DC pool removal contractor at Dirt Connections recently released a blog listing the pros and cons of buying a home with a pool that buyers should consider before making an offer. While a pool may seem like a great amenity, the maintenance and risk involved are not always worth it to some buyers.Most people can readily list the benefits of having a pool. It can transform your home into a social hub during warm weather, making it easy to gather family and friends together. This can be particularly welcome if you have children who may otherwise find friends' houses more enjoyable. It's also good for your physical and mental health. Swimmers can easily get a workout any time of day, and the pool also provides a welcome place to relax. Pools can even increase the value of your home, especially if they are well designed to tie in your indoor and outdoor spaces.Some homeowners would rather forego the pool because of the issues it can present. Pools take serious work and thousands of dollars to maintain, from energy costs to regular chemical balancing and cleaning services. They also present a safety hazard and must be properly supervised and fenced at all times to prevent drowning and other injuries. This risk increases your insurance costs, too, and homeowners with pools typically pay higher premiums. In areas with few inground pools and a low number of sunny days per year, having one can make it more difficult to sell the home rather than easier.If you fall in love with a home that has a pool but aren't interested in the pool itself, consider having it removed. Speak to the pool removal contractors for more information about the pool removal process, which takes up to one week and typically involves breaking down the pool before filling it in with dirt. The company has years of experience in filling pools in the DC and Northern Virginia area, allowing homeowners to enjoy safer, larger backyards. Dirt Connections can be contacted online at https://www.dirtconnections.com or by phone at 703-828-0866. Its offices are located at 11325 Random Hills Road, Suite 360, Fairfax, VA 22030. Contact Information Dirt Connections

Charles Moore

703-940-9949



https://www.dirtconnections.com

4104 Mason Ridge Drive

Annandale, Virginia 22003

United States



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Dirt Connections