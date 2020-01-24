Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Recherche High Cotton, Corp. Press Release

Receive press releases from Recherche High Cotton, Corp.: By Email RSS Feeds: History Being Made in Manasota as the First Ever Empowerment with Networking and 3 Speakers/3 Course Luncheon is Brought to This Area at the Recherché Masterpiece Event

History Making Empowerment with Networking Event Debuts Next Week and it's Called Recherche Masterpiece 2020.

Lakewood Ranch, FL, January 24, 2020 --(



“Recherche is simply an empowerment company through its online tshirt store and local soirees,” states Alicia M. Phidd, Esq., the Chief Creative Officer. “We intend to demonstrate that the Sarasota/Manatee area business community will be intentional about the true financial success of its business neighbors and we know success starts with the individual regardless of their fancy titles, believing in themselves and investing in continued personal growth and development. Hence we are committed to bringing speakers that will selflessly empower others,” she continued.



This event is starting with latent history for the area as Ms. Phidd, made history in 2019 as the First Female General Counsel of the United Soccer League’s franchise in the Manasota region. Ms. Phidd is no stranger to making history in her career as last year was the second time in five years she broke a barrier for her gender or her race in the legal field.



Recherché Masterpiece staying true to their slogan that luxury is their core has announced through their instagram that raffle items among other partnerships have already been committed by local businesses such as Saks Fifth Avenue-UTC Mall, Tampa Bay Rays, Sarasota Polo Club, Godiva Chocolatier-UTC Mall, and Total Wine and More-Cross Creek our Fine Water Partner for the Voss water selection this year.



“No tickets will be sold at the door for this seated luncheon. There are many things planned for our guests of which some are proprietary and therefore all guests need to be registered no later than this coming Sunday, January 26, 2020,” said Ms. Phidd. There are added incentive discounts on the ticket if you drive a Maserati, Mercedes Benz, BMW or Audi, as well as a member of any of the local Chamber of Commerce.



The event is set to occur on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at Bayside Community Church and already have registrants spanning industries across the spectrum such as C-Suite in construction, legal, multi-style restaurant group, commercial real estate, insurance, banking and tele-communications to name a few. Tickets can be purchased online at eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/recherche-masterpiece-2020-tickets-77719425895.



About Recherche High Cotton, Corp.

Recherche High Cotton, Corp. (RHC) located in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, is an empowerment, success and luxury concept company with its core a tshirt line division and an exclusive networking events planning division that caters only to business owners and C-Suite executives. It boasts two signature annual networking events open to the public, Recherché Masterpiece™ which is an empowerment 3 course meal luncheon and Recherché PlageFête™, a networking all inclusive beach party that kicks off the summer. It also hosts a breakfast roundtable event which is held five times for the year called Recherché Thé™. RHC’s motto is “Iron Sharpens Iron” and we are in the empowerment game.



For more information on this event, press only:



Email: contact@recherchehighcotton.com



Recherche High Cotton, Corp.

8429 Lorraine Road

#168

Lakewood Ranch, Florida 34202



www.instagram.com/recherchehighcotton

www.twitter.com/recherchemaster

www.twitter.com/recherchehigh

www.facebook.com/recherchehighcotton Lakewood Ranch, FL, January 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Recherche High Cotton, Corp’s signature event, Recherché Masterpiece will make history debuting the first ever Empowerment and Networking event on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, to be held at Bayside Community Church. The event boasts a three-course meal and three speakers with the keynote speaker being Wharton Business School alumnus and former CEO of the Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota, Mark Huey, CPA, MBA. The event caters to business owners and the CSuite level executives. The theme for the event this year is “Checkmark Success.”“Recherche is simply an empowerment company through its online tshirt store and local soirees,” states Alicia M. Phidd, Esq., the Chief Creative Officer. “We intend to demonstrate that the Sarasota/Manatee area business community will be intentional about the true financial success of its business neighbors and we know success starts with the individual regardless of their fancy titles, believing in themselves and investing in continued personal growth and development. Hence we are committed to bringing speakers that will selflessly empower others,” she continued.This event is starting with latent history for the area as Ms. Phidd, made history in 2019 as the First Female General Counsel of the United Soccer League’s franchise in the Manasota region. Ms. Phidd is no stranger to making history in her career as last year was the second time in five years she broke a barrier for her gender or her race in the legal field.Recherché Masterpiece staying true to their slogan that luxury is their core has announced through their instagram that raffle items among other partnerships have already been committed by local businesses such as Saks Fifth Avenue-UTC Mall, Tampa Bay Rays, Sarasota Polo Club, Godiva Chocolatier-UTC Mall, and Total Wine and More-Cross Creek our Fine Water Partner for the Voss water selection this year.“No tickets will be sold at the door for this seated luncheon. There are many things planned for our guests of which some are proprietary and therefore all guests need to be registered no later than this coming Sunday, January 26, 2020,” said Ms. Phidd. There are added incentive discounts on the ticket if you drive a Maserati, Mercedes Benz, BMW or Audi, as well as a member of any of the local Chamber of Commerce.The event is set to occur on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at Bayside Community Church and already have registrants spanning industries across the spectrum such as C-Suite in construction, legal, multi-style restaurant group, commercial real estate, insurance, banking and tele-communications to name a few. Tickets can be purchased online at eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/recherche-masterpiece-2020-tickets-77719425895.About Recherche High Cotton, Corp.Recherche High Cotton, Corp. (RHC) located in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, is an empowerment, success and luxury concept company with its core a tshirt line division and an exclusive networking events planning division that caters only to business owners and C-Suite executives. It boasts two signature annual networking events open to the public, Recherché Masterpiece™ which is an empowerment 3 course meal luncheon and Recherché PlageFête™, a networking all inclusive beach party that kicks off the summer. It also hosts a breakfast roundtable event which is held five times for the year called Recherché Thé™. RHC’s motto is “Iron Sharpens Iron” and we are in the empowerment game.For more information on this event, press only:Email: contact@recherchehighcotton.comRecherche High Cotton, Corp.8429 Lorraine Road#168Lakewood Ranch, Florida 34202www.instagram.com/recherchehighcottonwww.twitter.com/recherchemasterwww.twitter.com/recherchehighwww.facebook.com/recherchehighcotton Contact Information Recherche High Cotton, Corp.

Alicia M. Phidd

941-552-2295



www.recherchehighcotton.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Recherche High Cotton, Corp. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend