Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Sir Grout Franchise Press Release

Receive press releases from Sir Grout Franchise: By Email RSS Feeds: Sir Grout Franchise Ranked on 2020 Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Listing

The internationally acclaimed hard surface restoration franchise Sir Grout has been recognized and included on the esteemed Franchise 500 listing many times through the years and has once again been included on this exclusive list.

Cumming, GA, January 24, 2020 --(



The list, which ranks companies based on factors such as unit growth, investment costs, brand stability, as well as brand awareness and social media scores, has selected Sir Grout Franchising for the 9th time. This is a list that entrepreneurs have come to rely on for information regarding the best franchises. Sir Grout has held a coveted spot on this list many times throughout the years.



"Sir Grout's position in the Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list exemplifies its strength as a franchise opportunity and as an industry leader," said Tom Lindberg, Co-Founder of Sir Grout. "We are proud that once again Sir Grout is the only grout and stone restoration company on this distinguished list of companies. Our company is committed to providing an exceptional service experience to our clients while delivering 'like new' or 'better than new' results. We are proud to lead the way in the hard surface renewal industry and look forward to welcoming more owners who share our passion for exceptional service and results."



Sir Grout's ranking comes during a period of robust growth. The company was started just as the Great Recession started and yet, due to high demand, its business model took off. Today, during a period of prosperity, its growth has accelerated. In the last several months, Sir Grout has added franchise locations in Orlando, Charlotte, Seattle, Austin, Hilton Head, and Delaware.



In addition to the services the company provides to its customers, Sir Grout provides extensive training and support to its franchise owners. This training gives new franchise owners everything they need to succeed by giving them the technical knowledge and selling tools essential to the business. They also provide powerful marketing support including both print and digital advertising strategies to keep them in front of customers which ensures a steady flow of leads.



Sir Grout, like any business that offers maintenance and repair services, is a recession resistant business that gives its franchise owners a solid opportunity for success even in a bad economy. What makes Sir Grout stand out, as stated by many current franchise owners, is that customers don't just need Sir Grout repair services but want them for its sealing and beautification services. "Our tile, grout and stone renewal testimonials are proof that this business is not a passing fad but a long term value add for consumers wishing to update the look and value of their homes," added Mr. Lindberg.



"We are thrilled to once again be ranked on the Franchise 500 list," said Jeff Gill, Co-Founder of Sir Grout. "We never take this honor for granted and work hard to be included in such a small number among the thousands of possible candidates." He went on to explain what makes the Sir Grout Franchise business model so special. "We offer affordable start-up costs, extensive training, and digital marketing support, which means our franchise owners get an excellent ROI opportunity in the home improvement industry."



The Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500® ranking is based on 5 pillars: costs & fees, size & growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. The rank is then determined for each franchise via a formula that evaluates its scores in each of these areas. Sir Grout has consistently delivered a top-notch performance in all these areas.



Sir Grout's Co-Founder Tom Lindberg stated, "Our call center is something we are extremely proud of. The call center is staffed in the U.S. and answers 96% of all calls before the third ring! The business center is just another way we offer our franchise owners something extra. It really goes a long way toward helping with their success."



Beyond evaluating traditional metrics, Entrepreneur factors in key determinants such as social media presence, which is essential for a franchise's success in today's fast-paced digital world. Sir Grout's turn key digital marketing program has accelerated its franchisees business growth tremendously over the last 3 years. In addition to the Entrepreneur Magazine listing, Sir Grout has received numerous accolades from Yelp, Home Advisor and received numerous Angie's List Super Service Awards, reserved for businesses that maintain an "A" rating from consumers.



Sir Grout is always looking for creative self-starters that desire both financial and personal independence. If you have been looking for a franchise opportunity you can count on, a Sir Grout franchise could be the answer you're looking for. You can get more information by visiting their website franchise.sirgrout.com or calling (866) 476-8863. Cumming, GA, January 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Sir Grout, the international hard surface restoration franchise, has once again earned a place on Entrepreneur Magazine's annual Franchise 500® list.The list, which ranks companies based on factors such as unit growth, investment costs, brand stability, as well as brand awareness and social media scores, has selected Sir Grout Franchising for the 9th time. This is a list that entrepreneurs have come to rely on for information regarding the best franchises. Sir Grout has held a coveted spot on this list many times throughout the years."Sir Grout's position in the Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list exemplifies its strength as a franchise opportunity and as an industry leader," said Tom Lindberg, Co-Founder of Sir Grout. "We are proud that once again Sir Grout is the only grout and stone restoration company on this distinguished list of companies. Our company is committed to providing an exceptional service experience to our clients while delivering 'like new' or 'better than new' results. We are proud to lead the way in the hard surface renewal industry and look forward to welcoming more owners who share our passion for exceptional service and results."Sir Grout's ranking comes during a period of robust growth. The company was started just as the Great Recession started and yet, due to high demand, its business model took off. Today, during a period of prosperity, its growth has accelerated. In the last several months, Sir Grout has added franchise locations in Orlando, Charlotte, Seattle, Austin, Hilton Head, and Delaware.In addition to the services the company provides to its customers, Sir Grout provides extensive training and support to its franchise owners. This training gives new franchise owners everything they need to succeed by giving them the technical knowledge and selling tools essential to the business. They also provide powerful marketing support including both print and digital advertising strategies to keep them in front of customers which ensures a steady flow of leads.Sir Grout, like any business that offers maintenance and repair services, is a recession resistant business that gives its franchise owners a solid opportunity for success even in a bad economy. What makes Sir Grout stand out, as stated by many current franchise owners, is that customers don't just need Sir Grout repair services but want them for its sealing and beautification services. "Our tile, grout and stone renewal testimonials are proof that this business is not a passing fad but a long term value add for consumers wishing to update the look and value of their homes," added Mr. Lindberg."We are thrilled to once again be ranked on the Franchise 500 list," said Jeff Gill, Co-Founder of Sir Grout. "We never take this honor for granted and work hard to be included in such a small number among the thousands of possible candidates." He went on to explain what makes the Sir Grout Franchise business model so special. "We offer affordable start-up costs, extensive training, and digital marketing support, which means our franchise owners get an excellent ROI opportunity in the home improvement industry."The Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500® ranking is based on 5 pillars: costs & fees, size & growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. The rank is then determined for each franchise via a formula that evaluates its scores in each of these areas. Sir Grout has consistently delivered a top-notch performance in all these areas.Sir Grout's Co-Founder Tom Lindberg stated, "Our call center is something we are extremely proud of. The call center is staffed in the U.S. and answers 96% of all calls before the third ring! The business center is just another way we offer our franchise owners something extra. It really goes a long way toward helping with their success."Beyond evaluating traditional metrics, Entrepreneur factors in key determinants such as social media presence, which is essential for a franchise's success in today's fast-paced digital world. Sir Grout's turn key digital marketing program has accelerated its franchisees business growth tremendously over the last 3 years. In addition to the Entrepreneur Magazine listing, Sir Grout has received numerous accolades from Yelp, Home Advisor and received numerous Angie's List Super Service Awards, reserved for businesses that maintain an "A" rating from consumers.Sir Grout is always looking for creative self-starters that desire both financial and personal independence. If you have been looking for a franchise opportunity you can count on, a Sir Grout franchise could be the answer you're looking for. You can get more information by visiting their website franchise.sirgrout.com or calling (866) 476-8863. Contact Information Sir Grout

Jeff Gill

866-476-8863



https://franchise.sirgrout.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Sir Grout Franchise Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend