Press Releases LaTribuna Christian Publishing Press Release

Receive press releases from LaTribuna Christian Publishing: By Email RSS Feeds: LaTribuna Christian Publishing Reports on the Blessing of Volunteering

Volunteering enriches the lives of all those involved. LaTribuna Christian Publishing supports selfless acts of kindness, compassion and love through volunteering in helping others.

Phoenix, AZ, January 24, 2020 --(



Chaplain Paul was also quoted saying, “Everyone has a story to tell and when we take the time to listen to the life stories of those who are confined to nursing homes, care centers and rehabs its not only a blessing to the patients but to the volunteers as well. Visiting those who are sick and suffering, sad and all alone not only enriches the patient's lives but it also enriches the lives of those who take the time to go and visit the patients.”



Chaplain Paul as been volunteering on and off for now for over ten years and is also quoted saying, “Relationships are part of the human condition, when we step out in faith and visit others in the true spirit of compassion and love we soon find out that the patents are actually ministering to us, it's circular motion in action. As we share our story with others and they share theirs with us we begin to learn more about ourselves and we become better people for it. God knows exactly what we need in life, one very important element to living a health life is found in the healthy relationships that we cultivate in our own lives. The most important relationship a person can have is to be in a relationship with Christ our Lord, He is the sustainer of life, life eternal...Amen.”



At LaTribuna Christian Publishing they support selfless acts of kindness, compassion, and love through volunteering. If you or someone you know is interested in volunteering at a hospital, care center, medical rehab, nursing home etc please contact the Activities Director and they will be more then happy to help in welcoming you. For more info about LaTribuna Christian Publishing please visit our web sites at www.latribunachristianpublishing316.com and www.miraclesofkingman.com Phoenix, AZ, January 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- LaTribuna Christian Publishing's CEO Chaplain Paul Vescio is quoted saying, “As a Volunteer Community Chaplain serving in an acute respiratory care center and rehab I have witnessed first hand the blessings that come from volunteering. Volunteering in visiting the patients who are suffering and in most cases are left all alone with very few visits or no visits at all is such a blessing for these poor souls. The Bible teaches us to love thy neighbor as thy self and to be good Samaritans in reaching out in helping others.”Chaplain Paul was also quoted saying, “Everyone has a story to tell and when we take the time to listen to the life stories of those who are confined to nursing homes, care centers and rehabs its not only a blessing to the patients but to the volunteers as well. Visiting those who are sick and suffering, sad and all alone not only enriches the patient's lives but it also enriches the lives of those who take the time to go and visit the patients.”Chaplain Paul as been volunteering on and off for now for over ten years and is also quoted saying, “Relationships are part of the human condition, when we step out in faith and visit others in the true spirit of compassion and love we soon find out that the patents are actually ministering to us, it's circular motion in action. As we share our story with others and they share theirs with us we begin to learn more about ourselves and we become better people for it. God knows exactly what we need in life, one very important element to living a health life is found in the healthy relationships that we cultivate in our own lives. The most important relationship a person can have is to be in a relationship with Christ our Lord, He is the sustainer of life, life eternal...Amen.”At LaTribuna Christian Publishing they support selfless acts of kindness, compassion, and love through volunteering. If you or someone you know is interested in volunteering at a hospital, care center, medical rehab, nursing home etc please contact the Activities Director and they will be more then happy to help in welcoming you. For more info about LaTribuna Christian Publishing please visit our web sites at www.latribunachristianpublishing316.com and www.miraclesofkingman.com Contact Information LaTribuna Christian Publishing

Chaplain Paul Vescio

602-386-6382



latribunachristianpublishing316.com

Cheesecakesforchrist@aol.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from LaTribuna Christian Publishing