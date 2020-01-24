Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases AIM Equine Network Press Release

Receive press releases from AIM Equine Network: By Email RSS Feeds: The Ride Podcast by Horse&Rider Now Includes Interviews

Boulder, CO, January 24, 2020 --(



The Ride is still set to highlight profiles of Western horsemen and women from Horse&Rider history, but the addition of interviews allows for listeners to hear from the horsemen themselves. Great horsemen go beyond trainers, there are farriers, fitness coaches, trail riders, veterinarians, and so many more. The goal is to reach outside of what our listeners already know about our trusted contributing trainers and highlight the great horsemen that may be more relatable to their riding journey.



“This is an exciting addition to The Ride and after our first interview, we realize that this is what our audience wants more of,” Host, Michaela Jaycox, says. “We hope to keep evolving as a podcast and to bring Horse&Rider fans the content they really want—whether that’s audio articles or interviews with people who are living their best Western horse lives. We’re here for our listeners, so we let the control button for the podcast rest in their hands.”



Listen to the The Ride on any of the following platforms:

Pippa - http://bit.ly/pippatheride

SoundCloud - http://bit.ly/theridesoundcloud

Stitcher - http://bit.ly/theridestitcher

iTunes - http://bit.ly/hrtherideitunes



About Horse&Rider Magazine

Horse&Rider provides all you need to live your best Western horse life. Learn from top professional trainers, clinicians, and horse-keeping experts. Experience Western life, travel to Western destinations, and explore scenic trails. Horse&Rider is your resource to live today’s Western horse life.



About Active Interest Media, Inc.

One of the world’s largest enthusiast media companies, Active Interest Media (aimmedia.com) produces leading consumer and trade events, websites, magazines, and films and TV shows that reach 40 million readers, fans and attendees in 85 countries. AIM owns the United States Team Roping Championships and produces the World Series of Team Roping, the second-richest equestrian competition in the world. Our brands include Yoga Journal, Backpacker, SKI, Skiing, Vegetarian Times, Anglers Journal, Yachts International, Sail, Power & Motoryacht, Black Belt, The Team Roping Journal, EQUUS, Practical Horseman, Dressage Today, Horse&Rider, Oxygen, Clean Eating, Log Home Living, Old House Journal, Cabin Living, Woodsmith, Garden Gate and more. The company’s six divisions—the Equine Network, the Home Group, the Healthy Living Group, the Marine Group, the Outdoor Group and the Creative Home Group—also operate thriving B2B platforms, online universities and retail events. Core competencies include lead generation (through our Qualified Buyer Program), marketing services (through our in-house agency, Catapult Creative Labs) and video production; Warren Miller Entertainment is the most successful adventure-film company in history, and AIM Studios is a seven-person unit dedicated to digital video. Active Interest Media’s customers are smart, engaged and loyal, and they look to our brands for trustworthy information and services that will inspire and enable them to enjoy their passions. Boulder, CO, January 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Ride podcast—Horse&Rider’s bi-weekly podcast is now including interviews with great horsemen and -women.The Ride is still set to highlight profiles of Western horsemen and women from Horse&Rider history, but the addition of interviews allows for listeners to hear from the horsemen themselves. Great horsemen go beyond trainers, there are farriers, fitness coaches, trail riders, veterinarians, and so many more. The goal is to reach outside of what our listeners already know about our trusted contributing trainers and highlight the great horsemen that may be more relatable to their riding journey.“This is an exciting addition to The Ride and after our first interview, we realize that this is what our audience wants more of,” Host, Michaela Jaycox, says. “We hope to keep evolving as a podcast and to bring Horse&Rider fans the content they really want—whether that’s audio articles or interviews with people who are living their best Western horse lives. We’re here for our listeners, so we let the control button for the podcast rest in their hands.”Listen to the The Ride on any of the following platforms:Pippa - http://bit.ly/pippatherideSoundCloud - http://bit.ly/theridesoundcloudStitcher - http://bit.ly/theridestitcheriTunes - http://bit.ly/hrtherideitunesAbout Horse&Rider MagazineHorse&Rider provides all you need to live your best Western horse life. Learn from top professional trainers, clinicians, and horse-keeping experts. Experience Western life, travel to Western destinations, and explore scenic trails. Horse&Rider is your resource to live today’s Western horse life.About Active Interest Media, Inc.One of the world’s largest enthusiast media companies, Active Interest Media (aimmedia.com) produces leading consumer and trade events, websites, magazines, and films and TV shows that reach 40 million readers, fans and attendees in 85 countries. AIM owns the United States Team Roping Championships and produces the World Series of Team Roping, the second-richest equestrian competition in the world. Our brands include Yoga Journal, Backpacker, SKI, Skiing, Vegetarian Times, Anglers Journal, Yachts International, Sail, Power & Motoryacht, Black Belt, The Team Roping Journal, EQUUS, Practical Horseman, Dressage Today, Horse&Rider, Oxygen, Clean Eating, Log Home Living, Old House Journal, Cabin Living, Woodsmith, Garden Gate and more. The company’s six divisions—the Equine Network, the Home Group, the Healthy Living Group, the Marine Group, the Outdoor Group and the Creative Home Group—also operate thriving B2B platforms, online universities and retail events. Core competencies include lead generation (through our Qualified Buyer Program), marketing services (through our in-house agency, Catapult Creative Labs) and video production; Warren Miller Entertainment is the most successful adventure-film company in history, and AIM Studios is a seven-person unit dedicated to digital video. Active Interest Media’s customers are smart, engaged and loyal, and they look to our brands for trustworthy information and services that will inspire and enable them to enjoy their passions. Contact Information Active Interest Media Equine Network

Michaela Jaycox

(303) 253-6405



http://bit.ly/pippatheride



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from AIM Equine Network Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend