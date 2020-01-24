TBS Coaching’s Dan Elder Accepted Into the Forbes Coaches Council

Press Releases Topsarge Business Solutions LLC Press Release

Dan Elder, Founder/Managing Partner of Topsarge Business Solutions, has been accepted into the Forbes Coaches Council, an invitation-only community for leading business and career coaches.

Temple, TX, January 24, 2020 --(



"We are honored to welcome Dan Elder into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Coaches Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."



As an accepted member of the Council, Mr. Elder has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him better serve his coaching clients. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders and will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.



"I am honored to be selected a member of the Forbes Coaches Council for the opportunity to share and learn from my fellow coaches, this experience should better help the Centex Coaching practice create change one leader at a time," says Dan Elder after receiving word of this great honor.



About Topsarge Business Solutions

Celia Ferrer

254-853-4410



http://centexcoach.com

Dan Elder



