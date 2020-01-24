Launch Potato Announces Promotion of Rich Fatigate to Vice President, Sales

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Launch Potato Press Release

Delray Beach, FL, January 24, 2020 --(



“We could not be more thrilled to have an incredible team that has flourished together as a unified company. As Launch Potato grows it is important to empower our staff to lead the direction of our future,” said Greg Van Horn, CEO of Launch Potato. “Rich has spearheaded our most expansive growth period since joining the team last June and I am confident he will push us to new boundaries in this new role.”



As Vice President, Rich will assist in executing the company’s overall vision and release of Launch Potato’s newest technology platform that focuses on helping clients meet their customer acquisition needs. Rich will leverage his background in enterprise SaaS sales as part of the leadership team to shape Launch Potato’s go-to-market strategy and scale the sales and business development teams.



Rich joined Launch Potato in June 2019 to build the company's sales organization into a high-performing unit aligned under a single goal. This included leading and ensuring the client’s needs are met to the highest standard of excellence. He quickly showed his extraordinary expertise in sales growth strategy and overall leadership. He was most recently at Kenshoo as Director of Global Market Development where he was responsible for advertiser and agency pipeline growth across North America, LATAM & Europe. As Launch Potato’s Vice President of Sales, Rich plans to reintroduce Launch Potato as a thought leader in the world of digital marketing and customer acquisition.



Launch Potato celebrates the culmination of a tremendously successful 2019 by serving our advertising partners and building the world’s leading brands. Throughout 2019, Launch Potato’s sales team implemented innovative strategies and campaigns to continue to drive growth and outpace the competition.



About Launch Potato



Launch Potato is a South Florida technology company that connects advertisers with customers through digital brands. Launch Potato has been a pioneering advocate of remote work, and its success has been predicated on its diverse, energetic culture and high-performing, entrepreneurial team. Launch Potato is hiring in South Florida and around the globe, you can find our open positions on our careers page.



