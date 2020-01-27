Mirodec - 2019 in Retrospect

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Mirodec Press Release

For 2020, let’s take a moment to look at 2019 in review for Mirodec. The past year has been phenomenal - working for amazing projects in the UAE and abroad.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 27, 2020



As they welcome the new year, Mirodec talks about how 2019 has been phenomenal for them, having had the honor to work with amazing and noteworthy projects in the UAE and abroad.



Michael Khoury, General Manager of Mirodec enthusiastically explains, “We are so proud of what Mirodec has accomplished this year. The prestigious projects that we were involved in are more than just a testimony of our craftsmanship but also our dedication, attention to quality, exceptional creativity, and our client-centered approach.”



From a humble family business in Lebanon, fast forward to three generations, Mirodec has taken up projects ranging from 7-star hotels, Presidential Palaces, high-end residential villas, trendy retail shops, public establishments, to academic and medical institutions.



This year, Mirodec had the pleasure to take on numerous projects in the hospitality, healthcare, retail, and educational sectors. These included the Address Skyview Hotel, the newly opened Nakheel Mall in the Palm, the American University in Sharjah, Burjeel Medical City, and a hospital in Kuwait.



In addition, Mirodec has also completed the central dome and stained glass windows for Qasr Al Watan’s Presidential palace in Abu Dhabi.



“To contribute to the country’s art and heritage is one of the highest privileges we have for this year. The UAE’s culture is inspiring and to be part of it is overwhelming and humbling for us.”



Mirodec is also proud to have collaborated with two creative design firms in the UAE.



“It is our honor to cooperate with two of the most talented design firms in the country.- Wilson Associates, and GAJ.”



“We collaborated with GAJ in the Hotel Design Challenge at the Hotel Show. We were happy to collaborate with them and were extremely pleased when the team won the award!” Michael Stated.



As for Wilson Associates, Mirodec was commissioned to design the main bar at Downtown Design in Dubai Design District.



“Accordingly we were approached and decided to take part in their 'Just One' campaign which proved to be a great success. “ He added



2019 proved to be more than just a productive year for Mirodec but a rewarding year as well, taking home the Specialized Manufacturer of the Year Award at Design Middle East Awards 2019 and being nominated as the Sub-Contractor of the Year at another event.



Michael says, “Winning the 'Specialized Manufacturer of the Year' in a glamorous city like Dubai speaks volumes about Mirodec’s production capabilities.



Also, being shortlisted for the “Subcontractor of the Year” award alongside industry titans such as “Alec Engineering,” “Depa Interiors” and “China Construction” demonstrates Mirodec’s project management competences.”



Meanwhile, there is a lot to look forward to from Mirodec for the coming year, including their participation in the Expo 2020, which is scheduled to take place in October.



