Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Tata Consultancy Services Press Release

Receive press releases from Tata Consultancy Services: By Email RSS Feeds: TCS Wins the ITSMA 2019 Diamond Award for Marketing Excellence

Tata Consultancy Services Won the Award in the Category "Building Reputation Through Brand and Differentiation"

Mumbai, India, January 28, 2020 --(



The Marketing Excellence Awards honour the marketing programs, campaigns and new initiatives that have achieved excellence worldwide. The ITSMA jury, an international group of marketing executives and experts, identifies those campaigns that demonstrate the four most critical aspects of marketing success: planning, execution, innovation, and measurable business impact. TCS was honoured for strengthening its brand and reputation as a partner in growth and transformation.



“Amid the challenges of increased competition and market disruption, this year’s award winners demonstrate standout performance in the aspects of strategic marketing that matter most: Driving growth, building competitive advantage, and repositioning for long-term success,” said Dave Munn, President and CEO, ITSMA. “TCS has really shown how collaborating with a long-term strategic client to articulate and illustrate their capabilities can strengthen corporate reputation across C-suite audiences as a digital transformation partner.”



“Our customers view us as their growth and transformation partner because of our domain depth, contextual knowledge, intellectual property and technology expertise. Additionally, many of them are partnering us to scale up their product and service innovation initiatives. Our marketing focus has been on articulating our capabilities and amplifying our successes, resulting in a very strong, differentiated positioning in the marketplace,” said Ravi Viswanathan, Chief Marketing Officer, TCS. “We are delighted to receive this recognition from a jury of experts for our efforts in creating a brand differentiation for TCS.”



About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.



A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 450,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.



To stay up-to-date on TCS global news, follow @TCS_News.



About ITSMA

For more than 20 years, ITSMA has led the way in defining, building, and inspiring B2B marketing excellence. With a dedicated focus on services and solutions for the connected economy, we provide our member community with insight, advice, and hands-on help to strengthen reputation, increase revenue, and deepen customer relationships.



TCS Media Contacts

India

Email: arushie.sinha@tcs.com

Phone: +91 22 6778 9960

UK

Email: peter.devery@tcs.com

Phone: +44 20 3155 2421 Mumbai, India, January 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been recognized at the ITSMA 2019 Marketing Excellence Awards with a Diamond in the category "Building Reputation Through Brand and Differentiation."The Marketing Excellence Awards honour the marketing programs, campaigns and new initiatives that have achieved excellence worldwide. The ITSMA jury, an international group of marketing executives and experts, identifies those campaigns that demonstrate the four most critical aspects of marketing success: planning, execution, innovation, and measurable business impact. TCS was honoured for strengthening its brand and reputation as a partner in growth and transformation.“Amid the challenges of increased competition and market disruption, this year’s award winners demonstrate standout performance in the aspects of strategic marketing that matter most: Driving growth, building competitive advantage, and repositioning for long-term success,” said Dave Munn, President and CEO, ITSMA. “TCS has really shown how collaborating with a long-term strategic client to articulate and illustrate their capabilities can strengthen corporate reputation across C-suite audiences as a digital transformation partner.”“Our customers view us as their growth and transformation partner because of our domain depth, contextual knowledge, intellectual property and technology expertise. Additionally, many of them are partnering us to scale up their product and service innovation initiatives. Our marketing focus has been on articulating our capabilities and amplifying our successes, resulting in a very strong, differentiated positioning in the marketplace,” said Ravi Viswanathan, Chief Marketing Officer, TCS. “We are delighted to receive this recognition from a jury of experts for our efforts in creating a brand differentiation for TCS.”About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 450,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.To stay up-to-date on TCS global news, follow @TCS_News.About ITSMAFor more than 20 years, ITSMA has led the way in defining, building, and inspiring B2B marketing excellence. With a dedicated focus on services and solutions for the connected economy, we provide our member community with insight, advice, and hands-on help to strengthen reputation, increase revenue, and deepen customer relationships.TCS Media ContactsIndiaEmail: arushie.sinha@tcs.comPhone: +91 22 6778 9960UKEmail: peter.devery@tcs.comPhone: +44 20 3155 2421 Contact Information Tata Consultancy Services

Lakshmipriya Raut

91 22 6778 9960



https://www.tcs.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Tata Consultancy Services Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend