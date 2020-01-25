Alex Iliescu Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group

Press Releases RE/MAX Alliance Group Press Release

University Park, FL, January 25, 2020 --



He helps high-net-worth global clients buy and sell luxury beach houses quickly at the best price and terms. His services include a network of service providers needed to close the transaction.



Before joining RE/MAX, Iliescu was the Chief Executive Officer of Steuben Capital Management, a global strategy consulting firm advising the world’s largest hedge funds, asset management, and private equity firms on multibillion-dollar mergers and acquisitions. Prior to Steuben, he held executive positions at AMETEK, an S&P 500 company, and United Technologies, a Dow 30 company, with responsibility for $8 billion in annual sales and 20,000 employees at 100 worldwide locations.



Iliescu earned Bachelor and Master of Science degrees in Mechanical Engineering at the Polytechnic University of Bucharest. He sold his first house in 1988 and started his own international luxury real estate business in 1990. He has 32 years of experience in 39 countries on five continents. More than 10,000 people follow him on LinkedIn and Twitter.



He is an active supporter of nonprofit organizations including the American Red Cross, Goodwill, and UNICEF, among others, and founded the Iliescu Foundation to help people in need directly. He likes to travel and is a published photographer.



The University Park office is located at 8027 Cooper Creek Boulevard. Iliescu can be reached at (212) 321-0221 or Alex@BeachHouseUSA.com.



Sheila Brannan Longo

(941) 355-3006



www.alliancegroupfl.com

Media Contact:

Thomas & Brannan Communications

www.thomasbrannan.com



