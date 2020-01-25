

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases The Knowledge Group Press Release

Receive press releases from The Knowledge Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Kivanç Kirgiz, Vice President with Cornerstone Research to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Vertical Mergers Event

Kivanç Kirgiz, Vice President with Cornerstone Research to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Vertical Mergers: Significant Antitrust Issues, Trends and Developments Live Webcast

New York, NY, January 25, 2020 --(



For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/vertical-mergers-2020/



About Kivanç Kirgiz



Kivanç Kirgiz has more than fifteen years of experience applying economic and financial analysis to issues arising in business litigation. Dr. Kirgiz has worked on many large-scale antitrust matters involving allegations of collusion, price fixing, bid rigging, monopolization, and exclusionary conduct. He has worked with counsel to develop case strategy and has managed case teams that have analyzed class certification, liability, and damages issues for testifying experts. Dr. Kirgiz has experience in a variety of industries, including healthcare, auto parts, insurance, energy, chemicals, synthetic rubber, transportation, retail, and pharmaceuticals. In addition to antitrust litigation, Dr. Kirgiz has consulted on multiple matters involving false advertising claims under the Lanham Act. In these cases, he has analyzed issues involving causation, demand dynamics, sales databases, and damages.



Dr. Kirgiz’s experience in litigation related to the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) includes company stock drop, excessive fee, and institutional investing cases. He has prepared expert reports; consulted with attorneys during all phases of litigation, including deposition and trial; and conducted analysis and presented findings to the Department of Labor on damages issues. Dr. Kirgiz’s current research involves trends and statistics in ERISA stock drop lawsuit settlements.



Dr. Kirgiz has published articles on bundling, the effect of supply conditions on gasoline prices, and antitrust issues in distribution. Prior to joining Cornerstone Research, he taught courses in microeconomics and the economics of organization and management at Duke University.



About Cornerstone Research



Cornerstone Research provides economic and financial consulting and expert testimony in all phases of complex disputes and regulatory investigations. The firm has 700 staff and offices in Boston, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, and Washington DC.



Abstract



In this live webcast, antitrust lawyers Kivanç Kirgiz (Cornerstone Research) and Sophia Vandergrift (S&C) will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the fundamentals as well as the emerging antitrust scrutiny issues in vertical mergers. They will address recent trends and developments surrounding this significant topic. They will also discuss notable court rulings and expose the ever-evolving impact of the recent trends and updates in this area of law. As experts, they will present practical tips and strategies in preventing potential blind spots in a vertical merger agreement.



Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:



• Vertical Mergers in the 2020 Landscape – The Fundamentals

• Recent Enforcement Trends and Developments

• Potentials and Pitfalls

• Notable Court Rulings

• Practical Tips and Strategies

• What Lies Ahead



About The Knowledge Group Live Webcast Series



The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/ New York, NY, January 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Knowledge Group Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Kivanç Kirgiz, Vice President with Cornerstone Research will speak at The Knowledge Group’s webcast entitled: “Vertical Mergers: Significant Antitrust Issues, Trends and Developments.” This event is scheduled for Tuesday, February 04, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm (ET).For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/vertical-mergers-2020/About Kivanç KirgizKivanç Kirgiz has more than fifteen years of experience applying economic and financial analysis to issues arising in business litigation. Dr. Kirgiz has worked on many large-scale antitrust matters involving allegations of collusion, price fixing, bid rigging, monopolization, and exclusionary conduct. He has worked with counsel to develop case strategy and has managed case teams that have analyzed class certification, liability, and damages issues for testifying experts. Dr. Kirgiz has experience in a variety of industries, including healthcare, auto parts, insurance, energy, chemicals, synthetic rubber, transportation, retail, and pharmaceuticals. In addition to antitrust litigation, Dr. Kirgiz has consulted on multiple matters involving false advertising claims under the Lanham Act. In these cases, he has analyzed issues involving causation, demand dynamics, sales databases, and damages.Dr. Kirgiz’s experience in litigation related to the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) includes company stock drop, excessive fee, and institutional investing cases. He has prepared expert reports; consulted with attorneys during all phases of litigation, including deposition and trial; and conducted analysis and presented findings to the Department of Labor on damages issues. Dr. Kirgiz’s current research involves trends and statistics in ERISA stock drop lawsuit settlements.Dr. Kirgiz has published articles on bundling, the effect of supply conditions on gasoline prices, and antitrust issues in distribution. Prior to joining Cornerstone Research, he taught courses in microeconomics and the economics of organization and management at Duke University.About Cornerstone ResearchCornerstone Research provides economic and financial consulting and expert testimony in all phases of complex disputes and regulatory investigations. The firm has 700 staff and offices in Boston, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, and Washington DC.AbstractIn this live webcast, antitrust lawyers Kivanç Kirgiz (Cornerstone Research) and Sophia Vandergrift (S&C) will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the fundamentals as well as the emerging antitrust scrutiny issues in vertical mergers. They will address recent trends and developments surrounding this significant topic. They will also discuss notable court rulings and expose the ever-evolving impact of the recent trends and updates in this area of law. As experts, they will present practical tips and strategies in preventing potential blind spots in a vertical merger agreement.Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:• Vertical Mergers in the 2020 Landscape – The Fundamentals• Recent Enforcement Trends and Developments• Potentials and Pitfalls• Notable Court Rulings• Practical Tips and Strategies• What Lies AheadAbout The Knowledge Group Live Webcast SeriesThe Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/ Contact Information The Knowledge Group

Thomas LaPointe Jr., Executive Director

646-844-0200



www.theknowledgegroup.org

Therese Lumbao, Director

Account Management & Member Services

tlumbao@knowledgecongress.org



Click here to view the company profile of The Knowledge Group

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Knowledge Group