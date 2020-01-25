The Transformational Channel is Proud to Present “The SHAPESHIFT Radio Podcast” a Brand New, Entertaining Show Specifically Designed to Help Business Grow Online

Press Releases Deborah Bishop & The Factory Broadcast... Press Release

Designed to answer the questions every business owner, CEO and/or entrepreneur might have when it comes to success, The SHAPESHIFT Radio Podcast is on the air to serve you.

Nashville, TN, January 25, 2020 --(



The internet has changed the face of business, marketing and decision making as we know it. This is both a blessing and an issue because the fact is, it has become almost impossible to know the best way to build, support, grow and prosper in the ever-evolving world online, and it’s not slowing down any time soon. However, hard to navigate the one truth we must all agree on is that what is happening in the Virtual Universe cannot be denied. With content specifically designed to meet all the questions head on its viewers may have, this broadcast / podcast will support its listeners in moving forward successfully in every way possible.



The Transformational Channel, under the leadership of Deborah Bishop, is a channel designed to education, entertain, inspire and activate its viewers in all good and positive ways. Also, a host on The SHAPESHIFT Radio Podcast, Deborah Bishop brings her expertise in Broadcasting Brand to her fellow co-hosts, Lorenzo Hickey, amazing business expert and Paula Allen, Social Media Expert. Together they reflect over 100 years of knowledge to the weekly broadcast/podcast, The SHAPESHIFT Radio Podcast.



To link to the whole inaugural episode please copy and paste the following link: https://www.bingenetworks.tv/media/shapeshift-radio-podcast-episode-one-intro-to-our-show-350384. For more info please contact Deborah Bishop at JoinDeborahBishop@gmail.com. Join Deborah, Lorenzo and Paula on The SHAPESHIFT Radio Network, new episodes every Friday.

Deborah Bishop

1-615-823-0073



http://www.DeborahBishopInternational.com



