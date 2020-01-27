Free Mini-Accounting Course for SMB Owners and Freelancers Launched by InvoiceBerry

Press Releases Invoiceberry Ltd Press Release

It’s easy to feel intimidated by the accounting jargon and requirements that go hand in hand with entrepreneurship. But the good news is, there’s zero need to become a guru at balancing the books in order to effectively run a business.



There’s bound to be loads of accountants in the area capable of maintaining a business’ financial records so they comply with laws and regulations. What the small-business owners need is to stay up to date with the specific financial responsibilities that go hand in hand with running a successful business.



The 10 day mini-course, delivered in bite sized pieces to subscribers’ inboxes, endeavours to provide an essential overview of financial business accounting through an interactive mix of blog posts, lexical clarifications, template walkthroughs and countless practical tips.



Topics include: crafting financial statements, everything invoice related, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, the ultimate accounting checklist for small business and so much more.



“InvoiceBerry is beyond happy to announce the launch of this Mini-Accounting course to the public! Like all of our products, it’s been designed with small businesses and freelancers in mind. So if you’ve been on the lookout for a tailored accounting crash course, look no further,” said Uwe Dreissigacker, founder and CEO of InvoiceBerry.



Aleks Kowalczyk

020-34688765



https://www.invoiceberry.com



