LW Consulting, Inc. Promotes Jim Wright to Director, Hospital and Physician Services


Harrisburg, PA, February 04, 2020 --(PR.com)-- LW Consulting, Inc. (LWCI) announces the promotion of Jim Wright from Senior Consultant to Director in the firm’s Hospital and Physician Services Division, effective January 1, 2020.

As a Senior Consultant, Mr. Wright successfully managed several engagements in which LWCI provided Independent Review Organization (IRO) services for providers with reporting responsibilities under a Corporate Integrity Agreement (CIA). Jim also managed coding, documentation and billing audit projects for anesthesia, pain, radiology, labs, dental services, evaluation and management (E/M), hospitalists, orthopedic and maternal-fetal medicine. He has managed numerous engagements in which LWCI provided due diligence support for mergers and acquisitions.

Jim’s accomplishments and his contributions to not only the firm’s growth but client satisfaction was a major factor in the decision to promote Mr. Wright to the role of Director. In this role, he will be responsible for identifying new markets for expansion and undertake the initiative to develop solutions that improve hospital and physician operations, efficiencies and care delivery. In addition, he will have P&L responsibility for the service line and work collaboratively with other directors and senior consultants to meet the needs of clients.

"LWCI is delighted to announce Jim’s promotion. Jim and I have worked side by side for several years. I am continually impressed with his willingness to dig in and learn new things and stay on top of the ever-charging regulations and to inspire his team to do the same. His project management skills and customer service are exceptional," says Harriett Wall, Principal and Chief Operating Officer.
Contact Information
LW Consulting, Inc.
Harriett Wall, Principal/COO
207-613-2992
Contact
www.LW-Consult.com

