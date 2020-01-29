SŌLACE Boats, Named Boat Of The Year By Boating, Heads to Miami

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SOLACE Boats, LLC Press Release

Edgewater, FL, January 29, 2020 --(



Boating Magazine presents this award annually on one new boat. “It is the boat that stands out in its category more than any other boat stands out in any other category upon which is bestowed the honor of Boat of the Year” said the Boating Magazine Tech Team. The Boat of the Year “stand[s] out, not just from the fleet but, more importantly, also from the other boats in the same category.”



Truly a universal honor, the Boat of the Year award is recognized around the globe. Boating Magazine’s team of experts, “…sea-trial over 100 new model boats per year.” All of this combined gives the Boating Magazine Tech Team of expert judges “more on-the-water experience aboard more different makes and models of boats than any other group of marine professionals in the world.”



Introduced with a host of groundbreaking features, the award-winning 345 luxury center console offers an on-water experience unlike anything else on the market. It is this inventive spirit which led the SŌLACE Boats to offer revolutionary features such as the split-motor stern area with FishThru® Transom, carbon fiber and epoxy construction, and a hydraulic swim platform that hides away under the FishThru® for unrivaled access to the water.



The degree to which these unique features mark a shift in innovation in the market define the reasons why the SŌLACE 345 was named Boat of the Year. SŌLACE Boats has proved it can deliver on quality by employing a team of skilled engineers that enable all aspects of design and tooling to occur in-house. This structure allows for total control over quality and timing. This strong competitive advantage has also positioned the company well for future expansion.



Two SŌLACE 345’s will be at the Miami Boat Show February 13-17 on Virginia Key for viewing at in-water Booths 781 and 781A. Sea trials must be scheduled in advance for media, customers, and dealers.



The Boat of the Year Award will be formally presented to the SŌLACE Boats team at Booth 781 during an Award Ceremony and Cocktail Reception on Thursday February 13, 2020 at 4pm.



John Moe

386-302-6287



solaceboats.com



